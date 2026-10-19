Oregon star WR Evan Stewart arrested in Springfield, Oregon: All we know about charges against him

Evan Stewart was reportedly arrested on October 18 in connection with a driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) charge, a Springfield Municipal Jail staff member told KATU Evan Stewart was reportedly arrested October 18 on a DUII charge, according to a Springfield Municipal Jail staff member who spoke with KATU.

Based on the details disclosed, Stewart was discharged approximately one hour after his booking, at 8 a.m., and released to a third party whose name corresponds with that of an Oregon Ducks wide receiver.

The arrest report emerges following social media discussions alleging that several Oregon Ducks football athletes had been taken into custody.

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Evan Stewart missed game against Nebraska Stewart was ruled out for the October 18, 2026 matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers following an undisclosed injury, having been downgraded from questionable to doubtful status on the gameday availability report.

Who is Evan Stewart? A look at his career Stewart was raised in Frisco, Texas, where he completed his education at Liberty High School. During his junior year, he accumulated 46 receptions for 913 yards and nine touchdowns.

As a four-star recruit, Stewart initially pledged to play college football at Texas during his junior year, despite receiving offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas A&M.

However, he reversed his commitment one month later and reopened his recruitment options. Stewart chose not to participate in his senior season, appearing in only three games during which he recorded 19 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns.

Following his re-evaluation as a five-star prospect during his senior year, Stewart committed to Texas A&M in November and subsequently signed his National Letter of Intent with the university in December. He participated in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game.

In addition to football, Stewart competed on the track and field team, earning the Texas 5A long jump championship and finishing second in the triple jump competition during his junior year.