Gold fell for a fifth day — heading for the biggest weekly decline since March — as a hawkish Federal Reserve signaled more interest-rate hikes and a rout in AI stocks pushed investors to sell the metal to cover losses. Spot gold dropped 2.3% to $3,543.19 an ounce during morning trade in Singapore on Friday. (Unsplash/Representational)

Bullion tumbled as much as 2.4% to below $3,540 an ounce on Friday, on track to lose nearly 9% in a week that’s seen the metal slide to the lowest since September 2025. Silver has fallen about 14% in the same period. Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee on Thursday joined a number of central bank officials who have hinted at interest-rate hikes, saying he would consider all options to counter stubborn US inflation.

The prospect of tighter monetary policy kept Treasury yields elevated, with 10-year borrowing costs poised to match a 2007 run of 29 closes above 5% in the same year. Globally, investors are betting that major central banks, including the Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of England, will keep rates largely unchanged for years once they’ve finished hiking at the end of 2027.

Also read: Gold prices edge higher after 14-month low as bargain buying offsets Fed rate hike fears

Higher interest rates and yields are typically negative for gold, which doesn’t pay interest. A gauge of the dollar has also risen 0.7% this week, making bullion priced in the US currency more expensive for most buyers.

Gold is “now firmly in an air pocket, with very little technical support until the $3,300 and $3,400 region,” said Justin Lin, a strategist at Global X ETFs. The metal “looks very fragile now, and I struggle to see what could turn momentum around just yet,” he said.

Bullion has fallen by about a third since the US-Iran war began in late February, as higher energy costs fueled inflation. The precious metal has also been caught up in a rout in technology stocks, with global equities set for their longest losing streak in more than three years driven by concerns around the artificial intelligence trade.

Spot gold fell 2.3% to $3,543.19 an ounce at 10:15 am in Singapore. Silver dropped 2.3% to $41.98 an ounce, after sinking nearly 5% in the previous session. Platinum and palladium also declined.