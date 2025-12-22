Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
Gardner Minshew injury update: Chiefs get bad news; Chris Oladokun playing vs Titans

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 12:56 am IST
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans(AP)

Gardner Minshew injury update: The Kansas City Chiefs’ late-season struggles deepened Sunday as quarterback Minshew was forced into a questionable status with a knee injury, further complicating an already bleak situation for the team.

Kansas City had turned to Minshew after Patrick Mahomes was lost for the season with a torn ACL, but that contingency plan is now in doubt. With Minshew sidelined, the Chiefs were compelled to elevate third-string emergency quarterback Chris Oladokun into action.

Minshew exited after completing three passes for 15 yards before suffering the injury. At that point, the Titans had opened the scoring with a safety, while the Chiefs responded with a field goal to take a 3-2 lead early in the game.

Oladokun, who has been with Kansas City since 2022 primarily as a practice squad quarterback, now finds himself in an unexpected spotlight. His appearance raises questions about whether the Chiefs may need to explore additional quarterback options to finish out the season, depending on the severity of Minshew’s injury.

Mahomes’ earlier ACL tear effectively ended Kansas City’s playoff hopes, and the expectation had been that Minshew could at least stabilize the offense down the stretch. With two weeks remaining and injuries mounting at quarterback, that plan is rapidly unraveling, underscoring just how difficult the season’s closing chapter has become for the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Offense

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Gardner Minshew

RB: Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Brashard Smith

WR: Rashee Rice, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Royals

WR: Xavier Worthy, Nikko Remigio

WR: Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton

TE: Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Robert Tonyan, Jared Wiley

LT: Jaylon Moore, Esa Pole

LG: Kingsley Suamataia, Mike Caliendo, Hunter Nourzad

C: Creed Humphrey, Hunter Nourzad, Mike Caliendo

RG: Trey Smith, C.J. Hanson, Hunter Nourzad

RT: Jawaan Taylor, Jaylon Moore, Esa Pole

Defense

DE: Mike Danna, Ashton Gillotte

DT: Derrick Nnadi, Mike Pennel

DT: Chris Jones, Jerry Tillery

DE: George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu

LB: Drue Tranquill, Jeffrey Bassa

LB: Nick Bolton, Jack Cochrane

LB: Leo Chenal, Cooper McDonald

CB: Trent McDuffie, Nohl Williams, Kevin Knowles

CB: Jaylen Watson, Kristian Fulton, Joshua Williams

S: Bryan Cook, Jaden Hicks

S: Chamarri Conner, Mike Edwards

Special Teams

K: Harrison Butker

H: Matt Araiza

P: Matt Araiza

LS: James Winchester

PR: Nikko Remigio, Tyquan Thornton

KR: Nikko Remigio, Brashard Smith, Tyquan Thornton

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Yash Nitish Bajaj

    Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.

Gardner Minshew injury update: Chiefs get bad news; Chris Oladokun playing vs Titans
