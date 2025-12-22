Gardner Minshew injury update: Chiefs get bad news; Chris Oladokun playing vs Titans
Gardner Minshew injury update: The Kansas City Chiefs’ late-season struggles deepened Sunday as quarterback Minshew was forced into a questionable status with a knee injury, further complicating an already bleak situation for the team.
Kansas City had turned to Minshew after Patrick Mahomes was lost for the season with a torn ACL, but that contingency plan is now in doubt. With Minshew sidelined, the Chiefs were compelled to elevate third-string emergency quarterback Chris Oladokun into action.
Minshew exited after completing three passes for 15 yards before suffering the injury. At that point, the Titans had opened the scoring with a safety, while the Chiefs responded with a field goal to take a 3-2 lead early in the game.
Oladokun, who has been with Kansas City since 2022 primarily as a practice squad quarterback, now finds himself in an unexpected spotlight. His appearance raises questions about whether the Chiefs may need to explore additional quarterback options to finish out the season, depending on the severity of Minshew’s injury.
Mahomes’ earlier ACL tear effectively ended Kansas City’s playoff hopes, and the expectation had been that Minshew could at least stabilize the offense down the stretch. With two weeks remaining and injuries mounting at quarterback, that plan is rapidly unraveling, underscoring just how difficult the season’s closing chapter has become for the Chiefs.
