Giannis trade update: Blazers, Heat get fresh competition in Celtics - Here's the latest

The race for Giannis Antetokounmpo may be getting more crowded. While the Miami Heat have long been viewed as the frontrunner should the Milwaukee Bucks decide to move their superstar, new reports suggest the Boston Celtics are emerging as a legitimate threat in the sweepstakes.

Celtics gaining momentum in Giannis discussions

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on before a game against the Brooklyn Nets (Getty Images via AFP)

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Boston has quietly become one of the most intriguing destinations linked to Antetokounmpo. According to The Athletic, there are indications that the two-time MVP is ‘very intrigued’ by the possibility of joining the Celtics, a team many around the NBA view as deeper and more championship-ready than several other rumored suitors.

The appeal is easy to understand. Boston remains one of the Eastern Conference's strongest rosters and would allow Antetokounmpo to continue competing for titles without leaving the conference.

The report noted: "And then there’s the question of how Antetokounmpo sees the Celtics situation. That might matter more than anything else. While league sources have long maintained that he’s interested in joining the Heat, there are also indications that he’s very intrigued with the prospect of joining a Celtics team that, by any objective measure, is deeper and more dynamic than Miami’s and could thus remain more competitive after a blockbuster deal."

Brad Stevens' comments add intrigue

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{{^usCountry}} Boston's interest may also align with what team president Brad Stevens identified as a key weakness after the season. Speaking about the Celtics' offensive struggles in recent playoff runs, he emphasized the need for greater interior presence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Boston's interest may also align with what team president Brad Stevens identified as a key weakness after the season. Speaking about the Celtics' offensive struggles in recent playoff runs, he emphasized the need for greater interior presence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “My general feeling watching us play in really each of the last two playoffs — the second round against New York, even against Orlando in the first round (last year) — was we had a hard time generating really good looks on that first shot,” Stevens said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My general feeling watching us play in really each of the last two playoffs — the second round against New York, even against Orlando in the first round (last year) — was we had a hard time generating really good looks on that first shot,” Stevens said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “So we’ve got to figure out a way to do better in that, and I think that one of the things that we’ve got to figure out is how to have more of an impact at the rim. And I think we do need to add to our team to do that.” Why a deal won't be simple {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So we’ve got to figure out a way to do better in that, and I think that one of the things that we’ve got to figure out is how to have more of an impact at the rim. And I think we do need to add to our team to do that.” Why a deal won't be simple {{/usCountry}}

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Any path to Boston would likely require significant roster changes. League executives continue to view Jaylen Brown as the most realistic centerpiece of a potential Celtics package. However, reports indicate Milwaukee may not view Brown alone as the ideal return given the organization's desire to secure either a younger cornerstone player or a substantial collection of draft assets.

That reality could force Boston to explore a multi-team trade structure.

The Celtics have reportedly attempted to gauge Antetokounmpo's availability before, including around the trade deadline, though public discussions have remained limited.

Miami still viewed as the favorite

Despite Boston's growing presence, Miami remains the team most frequently connected to Antetokounmpo. Executives and agents around the league continue to believe the Heat are well positioned if Milwaukee ultimately opens serious trade talks.

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The Heat aggressively pursued Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline, and league sources indicate discussions progressed far enough that Miami officials believed a deal had a realistic chance of materializing.

Pat Riley has repeatedly signaled his willingness to chase another superstar, and Antetokounmpo remains at the top of that wish list.

The challenge for Miami is roster construction.

A package involving Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and future draft picks could interest Milwaukee, but such a move would significantly reduce the Heat's depth. Questions also remain about how effectively Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo would fit together offensively.

Bucks remain patient as market develops

Milwaukee has little incentive to rush. The organization is expected to evaluate every possible scenario before making a final decision on the future of its franchise player.

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The recent playoff run by the San Antonio Spurs and the surprising elimination of the Oklahoma City Thunder have even sparked fresh speculation about whether additional contenders could enter the bidding.

Oklahoma City possesses one of the league's deepest collections of draft assets, while teams such as the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers continue to surface in league discussions.

The Bucks' front office is expected to spend the coming weeks studying all available options before determining whether Antetokounmpo remains in Milwaukee or becomes the centerpiece of the NBA's biggest trade story.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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