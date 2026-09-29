God of War Laufey preorder details: Editions, bonuses, price and release date explained for PS5 players

Preorders for God of War: Laufey are set to begin on September 29 at 10 am ET, with Sony revealing what players will receive with each available edition. The PS5-exclusive game is scheduled to launch on February 16, 2027.

Preorders for God of War: Laufey are set to begin on September 29. (X @PlayStationUK)

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The upcoming title is being presented as a full mainline God of War installment rather than a spinoff, with Faye, played by Laufey, taking the spotlight as Kratos' wife from the recent games.

Sony has confirmed two editions for the release. The Standard Edition will be offered in both physical and digital formats, while the Digital Deluxe Edition will only be available digitally and will include additional Dark Alchemy-themed items.

Preorder bonuses for God of War Laufey

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{{^usCountry}} Players who place a preorder will receive bonus content regardless of which edition they choose. The preorder rewards include the Last Wish Armor Set, the Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance and an in-game resource pack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Players who place a preorder will receive bonus content regardless of which edition they choose. The preorder rewards include the Last Wish Armor Set, the Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance and an in-game resource pack. {{/usCountry}}

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The Phranque Golden Leaves item is a cosmetic appearance for Phranque, the talkative companion cube featured in the game.

While both editions come with the preorder rewards, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes additional content on top of those bonuses.

What comes with Digital Deluxe Edition?

The Digital Deluxe package includes a collection of Dark Alchemy-themed cosmetics and other digital extras. The additional content consists of:

Dark Alchemy armor set

Dark Alchemy blade

Dark Alchemy bow scale

Dark Alchemy catalyst

In-game resource pack

Digital mini-artbook

Digital soundtrack

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Sony has not officially revealed the game's pricing yet. The company is expected to provide those details when preorders open.

Faye's combat and bow abilities

Sony has revealed additional details about how Faye will fight in God of War: Laufey. Along with sword-based close-range combat, she will wield the Serpent Bow, which features two separate firing styles.

Players can switch between aimed shots for greater accuracy and hip-fire for quicker attacks at shorter distances. The bow can also be enhanced with magical scales collected through exploration and quests.

Faye will have access to multiple arrow types as well, including explosive, fire and piercing variants. Each type is designed to work differently depending on the enemies she faces.

How to preorder God of War Laufey

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Once preorders go live, players can purchase the game through the PlayStation Store using a PS5 or a web browser. The process involves a few simple steps:

Open the PlayStation Store on PS5 or through a web browser. Search for God of War: Laufey . Select either the Standard Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition. Choose the preorder option and complete the checkout process.

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The preorder bonus content is available with either edition, while the choice of edition determines which additional items are included.

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