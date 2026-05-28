Hailey Baptiste injury update: Tennis star's emotional dialogue with dad after French Open walkover

Hailey Baptiste saw her French Open campaign end after suffering a gruesome leg injury during her second-round clash against Wang Xiyu. The frightening incident unfolded late in the opening set on Court 6 while the Chinese star served at 5-4. During a lengthy deuce game, Baptiste suddenly lost balance while attempting a forehand and collapsed backward to the clay in visible agony.

Hailey Baptiste reacts after a point against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova (AFP)

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The 24-year-old immediately screamed in pain as her left knee appeared to buckle underneath her.

Emotional scenes as Hailey Baptiste cries on court

What followed were emotional scenes that stunned fans and players alike. Baptiste remained on the ground sobbing while repeatedly asking “why?” as tournament officials and medical staff rushed onto the court.

A member of her team, identified by reports as her father, Qasim Baptiste, quickly jumped from the stands to comfort her. However, the injured American repeatedly told him to “stop” when he attempted to touch or move her leg.

Chair umpire Marija Cicak stayed beside Baptiste throughout the ordeal, holding her shoulder and speaking calmly to her while medics assessed the injury.

Meanwhile, Wang also walked over to check on her opponent as play came to a halt.

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{{^usCountry}} WATCH the video here Carried on wheelchair {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} WATCH the video here Carried on wheelchair {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The situation quickly became more concerning when Baptiste appeared unable to place any weight on her injured leg. As paramedics arrived with a wheelchair, applause broke out from spectators while the physio and umpire slowly helped the American to her feet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation quickly became more concerning when Baptiste appeared unable to place any weight on her injured leg. As paramedics arrived with a wheelchair, applause broke out from spectators while the physio and umpire slowly helped the American to her feet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Still crying, Baptiste covered her face with a towel before being wheeled off the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Still crying, Baptiste covered her face with a towel before being wheeled off the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Wang officially advanced after the match ended at 5-4, Ad-40 ret. Brutal end to a fantastic stint {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wang officially advanced after the match ended at 5-4, Ad-40 ret. Brutal end to a fantastic stint {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The injury marked a devastating conclusion to what had been one of the best clay-court stretches of Baptiste’s career. The No. 26 seed entered Roland Garros riding momentum from several strong performances earlier in the season, including a major upset victory over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open. Questions remain about severity of injury {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injury marked a devastating conclusion to what had been one of the best clay-court stretches of Baptiste’s career. The No. 26 seed entered Roland Garros riding momentum from several strong performances earlier in the season, including a major upset victory over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open. Questions remain about severity of injury {{/usCountry}}

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As of now, no official diagnosis has been released regarding the extent of Baptiste’s knee injury. The nature of the fall and her immediate reaction, however, sparked serious concern among tennis fans online, especially given her inability to walk off the court under her own power.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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