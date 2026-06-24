Harry Kane's wife Kate shares snaps from Dallas ahead of England's game vs Ghana; star striker reacts

England locks horns with Ghana on Tuesday afternoon after making the perfect start to its FIFA World Cup campaign with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia. Harry Kane never seems to pass up a chance to express his admiration for his longtime partner Kate Goodland (@katekanex/IG)

And unsurprisingly, the star of that opening triumph was Harry Kane, who bagged a brace and walked away with the Man of the Match award against Luka Modric's side. He will be aiming to carry that goalscoring momentum into England’s clash against the African nation.

Well, the unwavering support of his biggest cheerleader and wife, Kate Goodland, could definitely prove to be another source of motivation as he looks to continue his scoring streak.

Kane shows love for wife Kate And the English star, for his part, never seems to pass up a chance to express his admiration for his longtime partner.

So when Goodland shared a carousel post recapping her time in Dallas during England’s tournament opener, Kane could not resist dropping a reaction in the comments.

Goodland’s Instagram carousel was led by a close-up selfie of herself as the cover image, while the rest of the post offered a glimpse into her experience during England’s opener against Croatia.

The collection featured photos from the stadium, various matchday moments, and, of course, snapshots of Kane’s goalscoring heroics, including a picture of both of them sharing a candid moment with Man of the Match award in his hand.