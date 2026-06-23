Messi could break Just Fontaine's record for most goals in a single World Cup; check how many more he needs

The record looked set to fall much earlier when Argentina earned a penalty, but Messi surprisingly failed to capitalize on the chance from 12 yards out.

He was just one strike away from eclipsing Miroslav Klose as the FIFA World Cup's all-time leading scorer.

Fast-forward to Monday, La Albiceleste took the field against Austria with Messi arriving on the back of a stunning hat trick in the tournament opener.

Citing his age as a key factor, the Argentine star had brushed aside the chances of making the tournament and left the football world guessing about his plans.

Just a year ago, when Lionel Messi was asked whether he would feature in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in the United States, he kept fans on edge by downplaying the possibility.

But with around seven minutes left in the first half, the 38-year-old unleashed a sublime finish that evoked memories of his famous 2017 El Clásico strike, sealing another historic moment and etching his name even deeper into World Cup folklore.

To put the cherry on top, the Argentine captain battled until the final whistle, refusing to be denied despite wave after wave of Austrian defenders throwing themselves in his path, he scored another hard-earned goal.

Also read: Lionel Messi surpasses Miroslav Klose to become World Cup's highest goalscorer, Argentina seal World Cup knockout berth

The strike took his World Cup tally to 18, extending a remarkable run that has now seen Messi find the back of the net in each of his last six World Cup appearances.

With five goals already to his name in this edition, the Argentine captain also sits atop the Golden Boot standings.

Another milestone looms for Messi And yet, another piece of history may still be waiting around the corner.

As the tournament progresses, the football world is beginning to wonder whether the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner can script one final chapter by finishing the competition as the highest scorer in a single World Cup campaign.

Currently, the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single FIFA World Cup tournament belongs to French legend Just Fontaine, who produced an astonishing 13 goals in just six matches during the 1958 edition.

Messi has already scored five goals in just a handful of matches, and with Argentina having already secured a place in the knockout stage, the team is guaranteed to play at least two more games in this World Cup.

Also read: Lionel Messi breaks six World Cup records in one night as Argentina beat Austria to reach knockouts

To match Just Fontaine's long-standing record of 13 goals in a single tournament, the Argentine superstar needs eight more goals, while nine would see him break the mark outright.

Possibility and Argentina’s path ahead Admittedly, scoring that many goals in only two matches would be an enormous challenge. However, the record is far from out of reach if Argentina continue their run deep into the tournament.

Given Messi's red-hot form and his current position atop the Golden Boot race, the possibility of him mounting a serious challenge to Fontaine's historic tally remains one of the most fascinating storylines to watch in the weeks ahead.

Argentina will close out their group-stage campaign against Jordan national football team on Saturday, June 27. Having all but secured top spot in Group J, La Albiceleste are already looking ahead to the knockout rounds.

If they do finish atop the group, the defending champions would be set to face the runner-up from Group H in the Round of 32.

That group remains wide open, with all four teams still in contention heading into the final round of fixtures, including Spain and Uruguay.