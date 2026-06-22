Lionel Messi conquers final frontier: Argentina icon surpasses Miroslav Klose to become World Cup's highest goalscorer

Before kick-off against Austria in Argentina's Group J clash at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Lionel Messi stood level with Miroslav Klose on 16 goals at the FIFA World Cup. By the end of the first half, the Argentine captain had the record all to himself. The Argentina captain found the net to move past the German legend and become the highest goalscorer in men's World Cup history, adding yet another milestone to a career already packed with them. Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria (AP)

The historic goal did not come without drama. Messi had endured a frustrating opening period against Austria, seeing one effort saved before missing from the penalty spot. For a brief moment, it looked as though the record would have to wait. But in the 39th minute, the Argentina captain delivered when it mattered most.

Messi had initiated the attack with a clever turn and pass, Cristian Medina drove forward before cutting the ball back into the area, Thiago Almada dummied it perfectly, and Messi arrived to fire a first-time finish beyond Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

The record-breaking strike came just days after Messi rolled back the years in Argentina's tournament opener against Algeria. Playing in his landmark 200th match for the national team, the veteran forward delivered the first World Cup hat-trick of his illustrious career to guide Argentina to a comfortable 3-0 victory in Kansas City

What made the performance even more remarkable was that the 37-year-old entered the tournament carrying a minor hamstring concern. Yet there was little sign of discomfort as he produced a masterclass. His first goal was a thunderous strike from distance that left the Algerian goalkeeper rooted to the spot. The second was a simple tap-in after a flowing team move, while the third was vintage strike, a perfectly placed curling effort into the bottom corner.

The hat-trick not only announced the arrival of the defending champions but also drew Messi level with Klose's long-standing World Cup record. Against Austria, he completed the job and etched his name at the very top of football's biggest stage. In the 38th minute of the match, Messi scored a goal that placed him at the top of the list. This came after he missed a penalty early in the match.

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However, the record may not remain untouched for long.

France superstar Kylian Mbappe stands as the biggest threat to Messi's mark. The 27-year-old took his World Cup tally to 14 goals after scoring a brace in France's opening win against Senegal and remains just a few strikes behind the Argentine. France are scheduled to face Iraq later on Monday, giving Mbappe another opportunity to close the gap.

For now, Messi has set the benchmark. But Mbappe is firmly in pursuit. Whatever total the Argentine finishes with at this World Cup, the Frenchman is expected to have at least two more chances — in 2030 and 2034 — to surpass it. The record belongs to Messi today, but the chase to rewrite history may already be underway.