Christian Mate Pulisicinjured himself during FIFA 2026, the details of which have been revealed. The American professional soccer player, who plays as attacking midfielder and forward for AC Milan and the United States national team, is regarded as one of the best North American players of all time. He is nicknamed "Captain America."

How did Christian Pulisic injure his leg in US World Cup loss to Belgium? What we know (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

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How did Christian Mate Pulisic injure his leg?

Pulisic’s luck in the game went downwards real quick when he attempted to strike. At the time, the U.S. was trying to catch up to only 2-1.

When Pulisic took a shot at the edge of the penalty box, he ended up kicking the back of Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans’ calf. That resulted in a kick to Pusilic’s shin.

Pulisic has been sidelined for several months after suffering a microfracture and bone bruise of the tibia/fibula in his right leg. He suffered the injury in the 7th minute of the U.S. men’s national team’s 4-1 defeat, against Belgium. Pulisic tried to paly through the injury while hobbling around and was later substituted.

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{{^usCountry}} This was his second injury of the season. He reportedly said, "With one earlier and then another injury now, it just sucked. It was tough. It was difficult for me to deal with." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was his second injury of the season. He reportedly said, "With one earlier and then another injury now, it just sucked. It was tough. It was difficult for me to deal with." {{/usCountry}}

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Pulisic's first injury was in his left calf, because of which he had to step out of the game against Paraguay. He was later seen on crutches at the hotel, and will not be playing any time soon.

"I just totally twisted my ankle and my knee in one play," Pulisic said after the match. "I mean, whatever. I have time to rest. It's just an unfortunate way to finish," he said frustrated.

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– By Harini Oviya