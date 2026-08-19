How long will NFL take to make final decision on Puka Nacua suspension? Here’s what Rams WR’s future could look like

As the Los Angeles Rams move closer to Week 1, uncertainty continues to surround the availability of offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Rams still await rulings

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that the league was reviewing the situations involving both Puka Nacua and Alaric Jackson. (AP Photo)

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that the league was reviewing the situations involving both Nacua and Jackson. He also indicated that Nacua could potentially miss the Rams’ Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, the Rams are still waiting for an official ruling from the NFL. Neither Nacua nor Jackson was among the players included in Friday’s disciplinary announcements.

With only a few weeks remaining before the regular season begins, the uncertainty could become increasingly difficult for Los Angeles to manage.

NFL has delayed suspensions before

The NFL does not have a mandatory deadline requiring it to announce a suspension before Week 1. While an early decision would allow the Rams more time to adjust their plans, the league is not obligated to provide that advance notice.

There have been instances of players receiving discipline well into the season. In 2024, Von Miller was handed a four-game suspension on October 1 and subsequently missed Weeks 5 through 8.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Ezekiel Elliott also faced a delayed suspension in 2017. Although the NFL announced his six-game ban on August 11, a lengthy appeals process meant he did not begin serving it until November 9, eventually missing Week 10.

For the Rams, an earlier decision would obviously be preferable, but there is no fixed deadline forcing the NFL to resolve either case before the season opener.

Nacua’s situation remains unresolved

While Schefter suggested Nacua could potentially be suspended for the season opener, there is a greater reason for the NFL to wait before making a decision in his case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nacua’s situation involves an ongoing civil matter, and the league has generally been inclined to allow such legal proceedings to develop before taking independent disciplinary action.

At this stage, the NFL does not appear to have a final legal outcome on which to base discipline against Nacua. The allegations against the Rams receiver remain unproven, while the case itself is still active.

An earlier court hearing had been scheduled, but Nacua’s legal team requested that it be moved to a date after September 7.

That does not mean Nacua is completely free from the possibility of discipline. Should the allegations ultimately be substantiated following the later court proceedings, the NFL could still suspend him during the season.

Also read | Where to stream NFL preseason 2026 free? TV channels, live streams, schedule and more

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For now, though, imposing a suspension before the civil case reaches a clearer stage would appear premature, leaving the Rams waiting for further developments.