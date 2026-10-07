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In 1993, Shaquille O'Neal paid $3.95 million for an Orlando mansion; 28 years later, it sold for $11 million

Shaquille O'Neal paid $3.95 million for his Windermere mansion in 1993, listed it at $28 million in 2018, and sold it for $11 million in 2021.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026, 09:00:51 IST
By HT US Desk
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Even famous houses can sometimes be hard to sell. Shaquille O'Neal's Florida mansion shows how. The NBA legend’s Windermere home finally sold in October 2021 for $11 million, FOX 35 Orlando reported. Stockworth Realty, which represented the buyer, says that is the highest price ever recorded for a single-family home inside the gates of the Isleworth Golf & Country Club, and in all of Windermere and Orange County. Shaq had purchased the property years ago for much less money, but it took a long time to move from listing to sale.

A mansion built for a basketball star

Shaquille O'Neal's Windermere mansion sold for $11 million in 2021, after first listing at $28 million in 2018. (Shaquille O' Neal/Facebook)
Shaquille O'Neal's Windermere mansion sold for $11 million in 2021, after first listing at $28 million in 2018. (Shaquille O' Neal/Facebook)

O'Neal bought the property for $3.95 million in 1993 when he was with the Orlando Magic. That home was custom-built and tailored to his needs. It is located on Giffin Court on the shores of Lake Butler in the Butler Chain of Lakes, and has 12 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms in over 35,000 square feet on nearly four acres. The amenities go well beyond the basics: the pool alone is 95 feet long and 15 feet deep with rock walls and multiple waterfalls, and the home also includes several car show garages, a custom movie theater, and a full-size indoor basketball court called "The Shaq Center."

The NBA legend's former home took more than three years to go from first listing to reported sale.

A price that dropped by over fifty percent

Zillow’s research offers a simple way to think about long waiting times. A 2016 analysis by Zillow looked at homes listed for one year. It found that U.S. homes that hit the market for seven days usually sold at list price. In the weeks after that first week, the sale price of a home tended to drift further and further below list price. Homes that were listed for around two months sold for about 5% under list price. Homes that were on the market for 11 months sold for 12% less than the asking price. That research is about typical U.S. homes and doesn't explain this particular sale. A mansion like this is far from a typical home. However, the pattern is still easy to figure out. As a house sits, buyers may expect another price reduction.

What Shaq's sale may suggest for sellers

Shaq's story also offers a lesson for anyone in sales. Whatever it is, a house, a car, or a used phone, the first price you choose matters. Going too high can cost you time, and time can cost you money. The market decides what an item is worth, not its backstory. A fancy address and a well-known name are no guarantee of a quick sale. The sale was not all bad news for O'Neal either. He bought the home in 1993 for $3.95 million, and it sold for $11 million. But the house was added to and modified over the years, so we can’t really tell how much he actually made. What we do know is that the sale set a local price record, according to Stockworth.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times US Desk brings you the latest news and developments from across the United States. The team covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports, business, entertainment and stories that are trending across the country. Our coverage includes the White House, Congress, US elections, immigration and visa updates, H-1B, green cards, Social Security, education, jobs, layoffs, the economy, technology and major policy changes. We also closely follow stories that matter to Indian and South Asian communities in the US. The desk covers major US sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, along with player news, injuries, schedules, results and major events. Entertainment coverage includes Hollywood, celebrities, television, streaming, music and pop culture. We also report on breaking developments, major incidents, weather, public safety, court cases and other stories making headlines across the country. When a major policy or news development affects people's everyday lives, the team works to explain what happened, what it means and what readers need to know. Alongside breaking news, the US Desk produces explainers and practical stories on topics such as immigration, Social Security, taxes, education, employment and government programmes. The team also works on science, tech, business and AI stories analyzing the impact they may have on people. The team follows developments throughout the day, keeping an eye on official announcements, public records, reliable news sources and what people are talking about across the US.

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