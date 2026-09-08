Indian food and matching outfits: All about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s recent Manhattan date night

Taylor Swift's personal life rarely escapes the attention of fans and social media, and her latest night out with husband Travis Kelce in New York City was no exception.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce joined a group for dinner at Ambassadors Clubhouse New York. (REUTERS)

The couple's Manhattan date night quickly became a talking point, with fans taking particular notice of both their dinner plans and coordinated fashion choices.

Inside Swift and Kelce's Indian dinner

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According to People, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce joined a group for dinner at Ambassadors Clubhouse New York, an Indian restaurant in Manhattan's NoMad neighborhood.

An anonymous source told the outlet that the couple dined in the restaurant's ground-floor dining room while enjoying a selection of "classic cocktails and dishes" inspired by Northern Indian cuisine.

The restaurant, inspired by Northern India's historic "party mansions," offers a menu featuring dishes such as Beetroot Raj Kachori Chaat, a semolina pastry filled and topped with various ingredients, and Shahi Patiala Suckling Lamb Raan.

Swift's outfit, jewelry and accessories

While the couple's Indian dinner drew attention, Swift's outfit for the Sunday night outing also became a major talking point.

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{{^usCountry}} The 36-year-old opted for a silky Stella McCartney halter dress reportedly priced at $2,100. The outfit featured diagonal brown and Lurex stripes, along with a gold chain neckline, as per Page Six. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 36-year-old opted for a silky Stella McCartney halter dress reportedly priced at $2,100. The outfit featured diagonal brown and Lurex stripes, along with a gold chain neckline, as per Page Six. {{/usCountry}}

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Swift complemented the look with a brown Stella McCartney purse, reportedly marked down from $2,223 to $1,815, and paired it with light bronze Aquazzura twist heels.

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She also added some sentimental jewelry while holding Kelce's hand, wearing both a bracelet and ring from a collection of opal jewelry that Kelce reportedly purchased for her from Elizabeth Taylor's collection.

The Grammy winner also appeared to wear the same $19,000 citrine and diamond drop earrings by Mindi Mond that she previously debuted at the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.

Kelce matches Swift's stylish look

Kelce coordinated with his wife for the evening, wearing a silk Amiri short-sleeved button-up shirt, reportedly priced at $890, along with brown trousers.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end completed his look with black-and-white checkered Bottega Veneta leather slip-on shoes and several eye-catching accessories. Among them was his Cartier Unlimited Love bracelet and a Santos de Cartier Skeleton watch.

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Both pieces reportedly carry a sentimental connection to Swift. The couple owns matching bracelets and frequently wears them, while Kelce's $77,000 watch comes from the same Cartier collection as one of Swift's favorite timepieces.