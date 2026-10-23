Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson Sr. charged with marijuana possession in Hamilton County

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. is facing a misdemeanor charge related to marijuana possession after being stopped by police earlier this month in Carmel, Indiana, according to court documents.
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Per an affidavit shared with ESPN by the Hamilton County prosecutor's office, Richardson was stopped by a Carmel police officer on October 12th during a traffic stop that was initiated due to concerns regarding his vehicle's registration status.
What did Anthony Richardson Sr. tell police?
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According to a probable cause affidavit, a Carmel Police Department officer pulled over a black Dodge Charger near the intersection of Springmill Boulevard and Silver Stream Drive, just north of 136th Street, on October 12th. The stop was initiated after the officer noticed the vehicle's license plate didn't correspond with its registration information, and the registration had expired.
The officer documented that he detected a strong marijuana odor immediately upon approaching the vehicle, and Richardson was the only person inside.
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The officer documented that he detected a strong marijuana odor immediately upon approaching the vehicle, and Richardson was the only person inside.
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According to the affidavit, Richardson explained to the officer that he had used marijuana in the car because he wanted to avoid smoking in front of his children, and he acknowledged there was a small quantity of marijuana inside the vehicle.
Anthony Richardson Sr. was arrested
According to police reports, Richardson got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody. During their investigation, officers searched the car and discovered what appeared to be roughly five grams of marijuana in a small Mason jar, along with a bag of THC gummies tucked in the glove compartment.
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According to court filings, the suspected marijuana tested positive for THC, and both items were collected and preserved as evidence.
Richardson received a citation for having expired vehicle registration and was issued a summons for the marijuana possession charge, as noted in the affidavit.
Based on online court records, Richardson chose to waive his initial hearing and is now set for a bench trial scheduled for January 4.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.