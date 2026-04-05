Inside Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' relationship post breakup; ‘still processing’

The insider added that the situation remains overwhelming, noting that they “haven’t even had the space to really cry or begin working through it,” and are struggling to come to terms with the relationship coming to an end.

According to the Daily Mail, a source revealed that both Prescott and Ramos are still processing the emotional weight of the breakup. “They’re both still processing the emotions of what was supposed to be their wedding just days away,” the source said.

A relationship that moved quickly through love, family, and engagement, only to falter in the final steps toward marriage. Dak Prescott , Dallas Cowboys’ star player and his ex-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, were set to host their wedding in Lake Como on April 10, but unexpected issues in their relationship have turned those plans upside down. Guests were reportedly left shocked, with many seeking clarities on the sudden development.

The events The couple began dating in 2023 and became officially engaged in 2025. They quickly built a family together and share two daughters. The wedding was scheduled for April 10 but was called off just weeks before the date.

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In a message to guests, Ramos reportedly said, “It is with heavy hearts that we inform our attendees that we have made the difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We welcome your prayers.” Reports have also pointed to alleged infidelity as a contributing factor in the separation.

The next step Prescott filed a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship (SAPCR) on March 17 in Collin County, Texas. It is a legal mechanism used by unmarried parents to establish custody and parental responsibilities for the best interests of children, which gives the court the power to order custody and support for children.

In the filing, Prescott stated that it is in the best interests of their children for both parents to be appointed joint managing conservators.

According to Page Six, both parties are now working toward resolving the matter outside of court. “The parties are working together. My client is very happy with the direction this is taking,” Ramos’ attorney, Raymond Rafool, said.

Prescott’s attorney, Levi G. McCathern II, added that while the case is not yet resolved, both sides have agreed to postpone proceedings in an effort to settle the matter privately.

"Dak is an absolutely phenomenal father and is looking forward to working with Sarah Jane to develop a healthy co-parent relationship and do what is in the best interests of his children." he said.

By Roshan Tony