Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing today? Lions WR's slow start vs Cardinals frustrates fantasy football managers

Amon-Ra St. Brown is active and playing for the Detroit Lions against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates his touchdown run with Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

However, the Lions wide receiver has had a slow start. Early in the second quarter, with Detroit leading 14-7, St. Brown had yet to record a catch or receiving yard despite being targeted a couple of times.

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The Lions have relied more on their running game and tight end Sam LaPorta early in the game.

Deep Dive Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing against the Cardinals in Week 5? Yes. St. Brown is active and playing for the Detroit Lions against Arizona. Why has Amon-Ra St. Brown had a slow start against the Cardinals? Early in the second quarter, he had been targeted a couple of times but had no catches or receiving yards. Detroit had relied more on its running game and tight end Sam LaPorta. Should fantasy football managers be concerned about Amon-Ra St. Brown’s quiet start? His lack of receiving production early in the game frustrated fantasy managers expecting a strong performance. The article does not provide a recommendation about whether to change your lineup.

St. Brown’s quiet start has frustrated fantasy football managers who expected a strong performance from the star receiver. Even a solid punt return has done little to ease concerns among those waiting for him to produce receiving points.