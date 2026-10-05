‘Is Brock Purdy injured?’: 49ers QB's struggle vs Denver Broncos leaves fantasy managers frustrated

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had recorded only 85 yards of passing to go into the halftime of Sunday evening's game against the Denver Broncos.

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium on October 4. (Getty Images via AFP)

As both teams remained tied 3-3 in the low-scoring first half of the NFL game, fantasy managers were frustrated. Especially those who had high stakes on the 26-year-old quarterback putting up a show were left disappointed.

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Purdy completed nine of his 15 passing attempts as the team failed to score a touchdown. The frustration of fantasy managers was evident in hundreds of X posts made through the first half of the game about many of Brock Purdy's misses. Many also wondered if Purdy could be injured.

Fantasy Managers Upset With Brock Purdy's Performance

Deep Dive Why are fantasy managers frustrated with Brock Purdy's performance against the Broncos? Fantasy managers are frustrated because Brock Purdy only threw for 85 yards and completed 9 of 15 passes without scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game. Is there any concern about Brock Purdy's health during the game against the Broncos? Yes, there were concerns about Purdy's health, as some fans speculated he may have been injured after several inaccurate throws, particularly missing open receivers. How did Brock Purdy's performance impact the 49ers' game strategy against Denver? Purdy's ineffective passing limited the 49ers' scoring opportunities, contributing to a low-scoring game tied at 3-3 at halftime, which frustrated both fans and fantasy managers.

Hundreds of frustrated fans made their opinions on Brock Purdy's performance against the Denver Broncos evident on social media.

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“That's the third Brock Purdy throw of the half that's been well behind his receiver,” said one.

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{{^usCountry}} “Mike Evans was open the whole way on third down. Brock Purdy just didn't see him until it was too late,” added one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Mike Evans was open the whole way on third down. Brock Purdy just didn't see him until it was too late,” added one. {{/usCountry}}

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“I expect an accurate throw from Brock Purdy when he's scrambling to his right,” said another.

“Is Brock Purdy really gonna make me sweat 200 weak ass passing yards?” wrote a fantasy manager.

“49ers QB Brock Purdy had Mike Evans on the scramble drill but misfired on third down. Purdy is a bit off targeting Evans today as Evans deals with rib injury,” ESPN's Nick Wagoner wrote on X, indicating a potential injury.

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“I know the #49ers OL hasn’t given up a sack today. Brock Purdy’s mobility is the reason why,” wrote another.

“Seemed like Brock Purdy was protecting Mike Evans and his ribs with that throw. Up until that point, Evans had only been a decoy. 49ers were probably desperate to get more aggressive but didn't want to expose a hurt WR,” San Francisco Standard's David Lombardi wrote.

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Major Injury Setback For The Broncos

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The Denver Broncos got a major setback in the game just before the first quarter ended. Patrick Surtain II, the Broncos' starting cornerback, left the game with a lower-leg injury. Patrick Surtain II has been ruled questionable to return for the rest of the Broncos game. Surtain II had been nursing an ankle injury and was questionable to return for rest of the game against the 49ers.