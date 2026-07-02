Is Christian Pulisic injured? USMNT star's playing status confirmed for USA vs Bosnia knockout match

The United States will face Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday evening at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in California, looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat to Turkey in their final group-stage match.

Christian Pulisic eased fitness fears by confirming he is available for match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

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Fortunately for the Americans, the loss did not affect their progression in the tournament. Heading into the Round of 32 clash, much of the focus will be on the availability of one of the team's key players.

Christian Pulisic’s fitness and whether he is ready to start could play a significant role in shaping the United States' performance and chances of advancing.

Is Pulisic available tonight vs Bosnia & Herzegovina?

Well, there is encouraging news from Mauricio Pochettino's camp ahead of Wednesday's match.

Although there have been concerns about Pulisic's long-term fitness, he eased those fears by confirming he is available for Wednesday's Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to SBI Soccer, the 27-year-old midfielder is available to return to the starting lineup and is in contention to feature if the head coach decides to include him from the opening whistle.

Pulisic confirms his fitness status

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{{^usCountry}} “I felt great in the last game against Turkey. I’m feeling good this week, and I’m definitely ready to go for tomorrow,” he told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I felt great in the last game against Turkey. I’m feeling good this week, and I’m definitely ready to go for tomorrow,” he told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

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The AC Milan star made his return to action in the USMNT's 3-2 defeat to Turkey in the final group-stage match of the FIFA World Cup, coming off the bench to play 33 minutes last Thursday.

USMNT balances Pulisic's workload

He had started the tournament by featuring for 45 minutes in the team's 4-1 victory over Paraguay before being forced off with a calf injury.

He then missed the 2-0 win over Australia but returned after completing a full week of training in California, providing an energetic performance as a second-half substitute.

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Also read: Tim Ream: All about US 2026 FIFA World Cup team captain as hosts get off to solid start

Managing Pulisic's workload has been an ongoing challenge in recent months.

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He has not completed a full 90 minutes for either the USMNT or AC Milan in nearly four months, with his last full match coming on March 15.

Also read: Two die of suffocation during World Cup celebrations in Mexico City

During 2026, he has played the full game only three times for AC Milan and six times overall since last August, with just one of those appearances coming for the United States.

Pulisic crucial in Round of 32 clash

Pulisic's presence could have a major influence on the United States' hopes of securing a place in the Round of 16 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who advanced after finishing third in their group.

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Former USMNT star Geoff Cameron also emphasized the importance of the 27-year-old ahead of Wednesday's matchup. “Christian Pulisic is going to be a big factor for the USA tonight,” Cameron said on First Take.