Is Dalton Kincaid playing today? Fantasy managers frustrated as Bills TE struggles vs Patriots

Dalton Kincaid's hot start to the season has suddenly cooled off, and fantasy managers are starting to get frustrated.

Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills pictured. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Buffalo Bills tight end was one of the biggest surprises at his position through the first two weeks. Kincaid entered Week 4 leading all NFL tight ends with 263 receiving yards on 14 catches from 17 targets. He had also scored one touchdown and was averaging an impressive 18.8 yards per catch.

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His big games against Houston and Detroit had fantasy managers expecting a breakout season.

Deep Dive Why has Dalton Kincaid's production dropped in recent games? Dalton Kincaid experienced a drop in production starting in Week 3 against the Chargers, where he was limited to two catches for 38 yards and lost a fumble, indicating that he was a focus for the opposing defense. What impact did Josh Allen's passing have on Dalton Kincaid's performance? Despite being targeted by Josh Allen, Kincaid struggled to connect during recent games, resulting in minimal catches and a lack of rhythm compared to his strong start in the first two weeks. How are fantasy managers reacting to Dalton Kincaid's recent performance? Fantasy managers are expressing frustration over Kincaid's recent struggles, reflecting disappointment after high expectations following his successful early season performances.

Kincaid caught five passes for 130 yards against Houston before following that up with seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown against Detroit. With Josh Allen throwing him the ball, the early numbers made him look like a potential top-tier fantasy tight end.

Kincaid's production has suddenly dropped

The momentum changed in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kincaid finished that game with only two catches for 38 yards on three targets. He also lost a fumble late in the third quarter, marking his first lost fumble since his rookie season.

The Chargers appeared to make Kincaid a bigger focus of their defensive game plan, and the Bills tight end never found the same rhythm he had in the opening two weeks.

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Kincaid’s struggles have continued early against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

By the middle of the second quarter, he had yet to make a catch on one target. Josh Allen has looked his way, but the two have not been able to connect so far.

Meanwhile, other Buffalo pass catchers have been more involved, with Khalil Shakir seeing plenty of early action.

Also Read: Why is Lane Johnson not playing today? Is he injured? Inside Eagles OT's unexpected status report vs Rams

Fantasy managers frustrated

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For anyone who drafted Kincaid expecting a breakout season, the recent dip in production is frustrating.

One person wrote on X, "If someone can contact Josh Allen and let him know Dalton Kincaid exists that would be great."

Another commented, "Remember when the Buffalo Bills knew that Dalton Kincaid was a boss and threw him the ball alot and he had 215 yards in two games, yeah, good memories, did he get traded? He still in the Buffalo Bills? Maybe ya should throw him the ball."

Another fan added, "Paging Dalton Kincaid, where are you. One target so far. Get open."

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