Is Jake Ferguson injured? Cowboys TE disappears vs Giants, leaving fantasy managers wondering, 'Is he even playing?'

Jake Ferguson had fantasy managers watching their lineups nervously during the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants.

Ferguson's silent start draws fan reactions

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson reacts after a play near the end zone against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The Cowboys tight end was active and on the field Sunday night, but his lack of involvement early in the game quickly became one of the biggest talking points among fantasy football managers.

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One person asked, "Did I miss a Jake Ferguson injury or something."

Another wrote on X, "Never again jake ferguson. He's actually invisible out there. Had to look up his number and everything."

Also read | Why is Najee Harris not playing tonight vs Cowboys? Is he injured? Reason behind Giants RB's Week 1 absence

A third user expressed, “I have Dak Prescott and Jake Ferguson in fantasy. I benched Caleb Williams. This game is torture.”

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{{^usCountry}} One more fan reported, "Jake Ferguson with 0 receptions in the first half is INSANE!!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One more fan reported, "Jake Ferguson with 0 receptions in the first half is INSANE!!" {{/usCountry}}

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Another commented, "Do we need to put up a missing person sign for Jake Ferguson?"

Ferguson struggles to get involved

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The 27-year-old tight end has established himself as one of the NFL's more reliable pass-catching players at his position. He was particularly effective near the end zone in 2025, setting a career high with eight touchdown receptions.

However, Ferguson had a quiet first half in Dallas' Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants. He was active, healthy and on the field, but had yet to make an impact on the stat sheet. Through the opening two quarters, Ferguson had not received a single target.

Also read | Cam Skattebo bleeds, shakes his head and backflips after strong start vs Cowboys

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Meanwhile, Dak Prescott found Dallas' other two tight ends, Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford, while connecting with six different pass-catchers overall. The Cowboys' offense struggled to gain momentum, especially through the air, with Dallas failing to reach 70 passing yards in the first half.

Giants vs. Cowboys depth chart

New York Giants

QB: Jaxson Dart

RB: Cam Skattebo

WR1: Malik Nabers

WR2: Darnell Mooney

TE: Theo Johnson

LT: Andrew Thomas

LG: Jon Runyan Jr.

C: John Michael Schmitz

EDGE: Brian Burns

EDGE: Abdul Carter

CB: Deonte Banks

CB: Greg Newsome II

S: Jevon Holland

Dallas Cowboys

QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Javonte Williams

WR1: CeeDee Lamb

WR2: George Pickens

TE: Jake Ferguson

OL: Tyler Guyton

Deep Dive What happened to Jake Ferguson during the Cowboys vs Giants game? Jake Ferguson appeared active but was not involved significantly in the game against the Giants, leaving fantasy managers concerned about his performance. Why was Jake Ferguson seemingly invisible during the game? Ferguson's lack of involvement in the game led to speculation among fans and fantasy managers, with some questioning if he had suffered an injury. Is there any update on Jake Ferguson's health status following the game? As of now, there are no reports of an injury affecting Jake Ferguson; he was active but just not utilized effectively during the game.