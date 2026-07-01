Is Mexico vs Ecuador suspended? Latest weather update as rain threat looms over World Cup round of 32 clash

Mexico, one of the three host nations of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is set to face Ecuador in a Round of 32 clash on Tuesday evening at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Adverse weather could impact the highly anticipated Round of 32 clash between Mexico and Ecuador at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. (REUTERS)

The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. ET, which corresponds to 6 p.m. local time in the Mexican capital. However, weather concerns have once again emerged ahead of a World Cup fixture.

Heavy rain has already posed a threat to past matches during the tournament, and fans are now questioning whether similar conditions could impact the highly anticipated showdown between Mexico and Ecuador.

Mexico City wakes to rain Rain returned to Mexico City early Tuesday morning, June 30, raising concerns about the possibility of delays or even a suspension.

The day began with steady rainfall across the city, although conditions gradually improved as the morning progressed, with clouds beginning to clear and sunshine breaking through.

Safety determines match suspension Despite the uncertainty, FIFA regulations do not require a match to be suspended simply because of rain. A game is only delayed, interrupted, or rescheduled when weather conditions pose a threat to the safety of players, spectators, or event staff, or when the playing surface is deemed unfit for competition.

Situations that could force officials to halt play include lightning, severe thunderstorms, major flooding on the pitch, or dangerous conditions around the stadium that affect access and security.

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As long as the rain does not significantly impact safety or field conditions, the match is expected to proceed as scheduled.