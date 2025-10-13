Is Denny Hamlin's father sick? What we know about his health issues

Denny Hamlin won the NASCAR Cup Series after finishing at the police position at NASCAR's South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada. After his win, he dedicated the win to his father, Dennis Hamlin, whom he has said is sick. With Hamlin now in the NASCAR Finale, his father's health has come under the scanner. NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates his victory following the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

"Yeah, it definitely means a lot," Hamlin said after his win, noting that he saw fans booing him as he out-dueled Kyle Larson and ran down his teammate, Chase Briscoe. However, due to his father's poor health, Hamlin seemed to be concerned, and said he would not "give it" to the fans.

"This is the point where I kind of give the fans some shit, but not today," he said. "I appreciate all of you so much (tearing up). Obviously want to say hi to my dad, family back at home. All the friends that came out here for Vegas, hoping we get 60."

What Happened To Denny Hamlin's Father?

Denny Hamlin's father has been suffering from an undisclosed injury and has been sick for a few months. Hamlin has repeatedly talked about his father's illness, with the earliest mention of it coming on September 7 after he won the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on September 7. After the victory. Hamlin remembered his father.

He said: "And so happy to get this victory and my dad's not feeling well at home. So just shoutout to him, the whole family's here, so fantastic day and it couldn't be better. ... Just step up."

Denny Hamlin Recalls Funny Anecdote With Dad

After his win last month, Denny Hamlin revealed a funny anecdote involving his father. Hamlin had revealed that his father, who is a former racecar driver, is not a big fan of Denny Hamlin's brush off with the family. He said that his father has told him off about it several times, and he apologized to his dan about it.

"You beg for forgiveness on this one just because you never know," he said. You never know when it's your last. This could be my last win. This could be the last time I'm talking to you with my driver's suit on after a race. We just never know.

“I try my best to enjoy the moment and do the best I can to rile up the fans any chance I get.”