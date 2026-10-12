Is RJ Harvey injured? Sean Payton faces criticism for not playing Broncos RB vs Chargers

The Denver Broncos are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 5 matchup on Sunday evening. However, head coach Sean Payton’s decision not to play running back RJ Harvey left fans frustrated and disappointed.

Sean Payton’s decision not to play running back RJ Harvey left fans frustrated. (AP Photo)

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Payton did not put Harvey on the field initially, prompting concerns and questions among fans about the rookie’s fitness and whether he was dealing with an injury.

One fan asked, “IS RJ HARVEY HURT??? WHY IS HE NOT ON THE FIELD”

Others questioned the decision, especially after Harvey delivered an impressive performance the previous week.

“So RJ Harvey just isn’t playing after having 10 catches last week?” one user wrote.

Another fan added, “So now Sean Payton don’t wanna play RJ Harvey? Lol okay man”

Expressing further frustration over Harvey’s absence, one user asked, “Does RJ Harvey no longer exist?!?!?!"

One fan also questioned Payton’s decision to keep Harvey out of the game, tweeting, “Am I crazy or is RJ Harvey the best back Denver has yet they refuse to get him involved?”

This story is being updated.

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