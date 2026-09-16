Ja'Kobi Lane injury update: How long will Ravens WR be out? NFL insider shares fresh recovery timeline

Ja’Kobi Lane’s initial recovery outlook suggests the rookie may not be away from the field for an extended period.

Ja’Kobi Lane injury update

Ja'Kobi Lane is facing a wrist procedure after suffering an injury during Baltimore's Week 1 victory. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Lane is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days, with Wednesday a possible date for the procedure.

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"#Ravens promising rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is currently expected to undergo surgery in the coming days, potentially as soon as tomorrow, sources tell @CBSSports," Zenitz tweeted.

Ravens WR potential return timeline

The reporter later provided an encouraging update on Lane's potential return. "The current hope, per sources, is for him to be able to return in around a month," he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the setback, the reported recovery estimate surrounding Lane provides Baltimore with some encouragement. If the current timeline holds, the rookie could potentially return after roughly a month rather than missing a significant portion of his first NFL season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the setback, the reported recovery estimate surrounding Lane provides Baltimore with some encouragement. If the current timeline holds, the rookie could potentially return after roughly a month rather than missing a significant portion of his first NFL season. {{/usCountry}}

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His recovery will remain a situation to watch as the Ravens move through the opening weeks of their schedule.

Lane suffered injury on his NFL debut

Lane sustained a fractured wrist during Baltimore's 41-23 win over Indianapolis on Sunday. The injury came during his first regular-season game.

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The Ravens selected him 80th overall in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old had a limited role in his NFL debut, finishing with one catch for 11 yards on three targets. He will now undergo surgery as Baltimore monitors his recovery and potential return timeline.

Ravens also monitor Zay Flowers

Lane's injury is not the only concern for Baltimore's receiving corps. The Ravens are also keeping an eye on Zay Flowers, who suffered another hamstring issue during the Week 1 matchup.

Flowers was putting together a strong performance before his injury forced him out. He finished with five receptions on six targets for 150 yards and a touchdown, including a 54-yard touchdown reception that became one of Baltimore's biggest offensive plays of the afternoon.

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With both Lane and Flowers dealing with injuries, the Ravens could face added pressure on their wide receiver depth early in the season.

Baltimore will next host the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 on Sunday at 1 pm ET.