The Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 NFL season is going from bad to worse as they will now miss their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts, for the season. The Eagles are 2-4 after Week 6, and Hurts being out for the rest of the season makes their outlook especially dismal.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attends a press conference after an NFL football game against Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But for the 28-year-old quarterback, the consequences could be far more than missing a season. The Eagles revealed on Monday that blood clots were found in his lungs, but doctors expect a full recovery with no long-term effects.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Hurts flew with the Eagles for their 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, United Kingdom. But reports revealed that clots were already discovered in his lungs, and he had to be flown back from England.

On Monday, the Eagles said that Hurts "has no significant functional limitations" and will be treated for deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli. His treatment will involve blood thinners, and they expect to resume contact football at some point.

Also read: Jalen Hurts out for season as ‘multiple blood clots’ in Philadelphia Eagles QB's lungs: All we know about his medical condition

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects," the Eagles' said. Sports Medicine Expert Expects Jalen Hurts To Have More Serious Consequences {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects," the Eagles' said. Sports Medicine Expert Expects Jalen Hurts To Have More Serious Consequences {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Jesse Morse, a sports medicine expert based in Miami, Florida, suggested that Jalen Hurts injury could potentially be career-ending. Morse, a specialist in NFL injuries, claimed in an X post that even if Hurts makes full recovery, he will be at an increased risk of blood clots in the future.

"He will always be at increased risk for blood clots, for the following risk factors," Morse wrote. "He has multiple blood clots in his lungs currently; frequent travel due to occupation; recurrent hits secondary to occupation; history of COVID virus (massive clot risk); history of COVID vaccine (confirmed)."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Tanner McKee could be Eagles backup QB after Jalen Hurts out due to blood clot

"Players can’t play a contact sport while on blood thinners. Only way to prevent development of future blood clots, knowing the above risks? Being placed on blood thinners indefinitely (likely the rest of his life)," he added.

Jalen Hurts has started five games for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, completing 89 of 154 passing attempts for 933 yards. He recorded eight touchdowns.