Jalen Hurts out for season as ‘multiple blood clots’ in Philadelphia Eagles QB's lungs: All we know about his medical condition

Jalen Hurts will be sidelined for the remainder of the season following the discovery of multiple pulmonary blood clots in the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jalen Hurts is expected to undergo at least three months of treatment for multiple pulmonary blood clots and will be sidelined for the rest of the season. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

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Hurts will receive medical treatment for the blood clots, which is anticipated to require a minimum of three months, according to Rapoport.

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Hurts' representative, Nicole Lynn, and the Eagles organization issued a joint statement on Monday outlining Hurts' current medical condition.

Jalen Hurts is clinically stable, says spokesperson

Hurts maintains a “clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations”, as per the official statement from Lynn and the Eagles organization. However, he is prohibited from engaging in football-related activities while undergoing anticoagulation therapy.

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{{^usCountry}} Following an initial diagnosis of a superficial clot located in his calf, Hurts received additional diagnostic evaluation that identified "a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli," per the official statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following an initial diagnosis of a superficial clot located in his calf, Hurts received additional diagnostic evaluation that identified "a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli," per the official statement. {{/usCountry}}

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"Jalen's prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery," the statement said. “We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners. In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects.”

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A setback for Philadelphia Eagles?

This injury compounds Philadelphia's difficulties at an exceptionally challenging time, as the organization struggles through a troubling four-game losing streak—the first such skid during head coach Nick Sirianni's tenure with the Eagles. The recent decline culminated in a disappointing 25-14 defeat against the Carolina Panthers, leaving the team with a concerning 2-4 record.

Adding to these challenges, the offense must now operate under untested quarterback leadership. The coaching staff confronts a difficult decision between Tanner McKee, who made his first significant NFL appearance this week, and Joe Milton, a recently signed acquisition from the previous week.