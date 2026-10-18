Eagles' Carson Steele 'questionable' with shoulder injury vs Panthers; depth chart tested as Dameon Pierce takes charge

Philadelphia Eagles running back Carson Steele is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers after suffering a shoulder injury. Carson Steele left the Eagles' game against Carolina with a shoulder injury, adding to Philadelphia's growing list of running back absences. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Steele left the field during the first quarter and headed to the locker room for further evaluation, leaving the Eagles with fewer options in an already injury-hit backfield.

Carson Steele injury leaves Eagles with two available running backs Steele's injury adds to Philadelphia's problems at running back. The Eagles entered the game without Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby, leaving the team short on depth at the position.

Barkley is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Shipley and Bigsby are on injured reserve. With Steele's status uncertain, Dameon Pierce and Jaydon Blue are the only available running backs left for Philadelphia, according to Eagles Wire.

If Steele cannot return, Pierce and Blue will have to handle the remaining rushing attempts and receiving duties. They may also need to take on more work in pass protection, leaving little room for the Eagles to rotate players at the position.

Also Read: Positive Caleb Williams injury update emerges ahead of Bears’ Week 6 clash against the Falcons

Dameon Pierce could take on a bigger role against Panthers Pierce could see an increase in playing time if Steele remains out. The running back was expected to work behind the team's other options, but the latest injury could put more responsibility on him against Carolina.

Blue is another option for Philadelphia as the coaching staff looks to manage its limited backfield depth. Both players could be called upon to share the workload for the rest of the game.

The Eagles will need to adjust their plans depending on Steele's recovery and whether he can return to the field. His absence would leave the team with fewer choices for both rushing plays and passing situations.

Also Read: Bills' DJ Moore not playing vs Raiders today due to shoulder injury; Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman step in

Eagles await Carson Steele's return status The Eagles confirmed on their official X account that Steele was questionable to return with a shoulder injury. The team has not confirmed a more specific diagnosis or provided a timeline for his recovery.

Steele was promoted from Philadelphia's practice squad to the active roster earlier in October as injuries affected the running back group. His latest injury has created another challenge for the Eagles as they face Carolina in Week 6.

Philadelphia will have to rely on Pierce and Blue if Steele is unable to return, with the team's remaining running back options already limited by injuries.