Bills' DJ Moore not playing vs Raiders today due to shoulder injury; Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman step in

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore is out of the Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a left shoulder injury, leaving quarterback Josh Allen without one of his receiving options. DJ Moore's shoulder injury sidelines him against the Raiders, giving Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman a chance for bigger roles. (Photo by Luke Hales / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Khalil Shakir could take on a bigger role in the passing game, while rookie Keon Coleman may also get more chances to contribute.

Moore has been dealing with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. He first suffered the injury during Buffalo's Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions before aggravating it against the New England Patriots in NFL Week 4.

The injury also kept him out of the Bills' Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

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DJ Moore's shoulder injury keeps him out Moore's absence follows a week in which he struggled to return to full practice. He missed the first two practice sessions before taking part in limited work on Friday.

WGR 550 reporter Sal Capaccio expected Buffalo to hold the wide receiver out, pointing to the team's upcoming bye week and its ability to win without him.

"My feeling is no. Not playing, that's my feeling, that he wouldn't play," Capaccio said of Moore. "He wants to play.

"We know that, right? He wants to play, that's just in his nature.

"But, guys, I mean, they went to L.A. and won a game without him, still scored 37 points... And then, they have a bye next week. It doesn't seem like it's smart to put him on the field unless he's actually truly healthy enough."

The Bills beat the Rams 37-34 in overtime in Week 5 despite Moore's absence. With a bye week next, Buffalo has an opportunity to give him extra time to recover before its next game.

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Khalil Shakir could see more targets from Josh Allen Shakir is among the players who could benefit from Moore being unavailable. The receiver has been a regular part of Buffalo's passing attack, and his ability to work from the slot gives Allen another option over the middle of the field.

Coleman could also see more opportunities on the outside. The rookie gives Buffalo another option for downfield passes, although his exact role will depend on the team's game plan.

Moore's absence does not automatically mean that all his targets will go to Shakir. Allen can spread the ball between the remaining wide receivers and tight ends, depending on the coverage he faces.

Ed Oliver also faces an injury concern Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was another Buffalo player expected to miss the Raiders game. He has been recovering from a knee injury and, like Moore, had limited practice time during the week.

Bills head coach Joe Brady did not confirm either player's availability when discussing their recovery.

"They've been doing a lot on the side. They've been doing all the walkthroughs and everything. It was good to get them out here today, and just being able to move around," Brady said.

"We'll see how they field coming off the field. Look at it on tape. See what it looked like and have discussions.

"I say it every week, if they're ready to go, they're gonna play."

Buffalo entered Week 6 with a 4-1 record after its overtime win over the Rams. The team now faces the Raiders before its scheduled bye week, giving injured players additional time to recover.