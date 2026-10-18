Bills' DJ Moore not playing vs Raiders today due to shoulder injury; Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman step in
DJ Moore's shoulder injury sidelines him against the Raiders, giving Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman a chance for bigger roles.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore is out of the Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a left shoulder injury, leaving quarterback Josh Allen without one of his receiving options.
Khalil Shakir could take on a bigger role in the passing game, while rookie Keon Coleman may also get more chances to contribute.
Moore has been dealing with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. He first suffered the injury during Buffalo's Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions before aggravating it against the New England Patriots in NFL Week 4.
The injury also kept him out of the Bills' Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
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DJ Moore's shoulder injury keeps him out
Moore's absence follows a week in which he struggled to return to full practice. He missed the first two practice sessions before taking part in limited work on Friday.
WGR 550 reporter Sal Capaccio expected Buffalo to hold the wide receiver out, pointing to the team's upcoming bye week and its ability to win without him.
"My feeling is no. Not playing, that's my feeling, that he wouldn't play," Capaccio said of Moore. "He wants to play.
"We know that, right? He wants to play, that's just in his nature.
"But, guys, I mean, they went to L.A. and won a game without him, still scored 37 points... And then, they have a bye next week. It doesn't seem like it's smart to put him on the field unless he's actually truly healthy enough."
The Bills beat the Rams 37-34 in overtime in Week 5 despite Moore's absence. With a bye week next, Buffalo has an opportunity to give him extra time to recover before its next game.
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Khalil Shakir could see more targets from Josh Allen
Shakir is among the players who could benefit from Moore being unavailable. The receiver has been a regular part of Buffalo's passing attack, and his ability to work from the slot gives Allen another option over the middle of the field.
Coleman could also see more opportunities on the outside. The rookie gives Buffalo another option for downfield passes, although his exact role will depend on the team's game plan.
Moore's absence does not automatically mean that all his targets will go to Shakir. Allen can spread the ball between the remaining wide receivers and tight ends, depending on the coverage he faces.
Ed Oliver also faces an injury concern
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was another Buffalo player expected to miss the Raiders game. He has been recovering from a knee injury and, like Moore, had limited practice time during the week.
Bills head coach Joe Brady did not confirm either player's availability when discussing their recovery.
"They've been doing a lot on the side. They've been doing all the walkthroughs and everything. It was good to get them out here today, and just being able to move around," Brady said.
"We'll see how they field coming off the field. Look at it on tape. See what it looked like and have discussions.
"I say it every week, if they're ready to go, they're gonna play."
Buffalo entered Week 6 with a 4-1 record after its overtime win over the Rams. The team now faces the Raiders before its scheduled bye week, giving injured players additional time to recover.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More