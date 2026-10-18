Positive Caleb Williams injury update emerges ahead of Bears’ Week 6 clash against the Falcons

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Williams is expected to start against Atlanta after the quarterback was initially listed as questionable.

The Chicago Bears are preparing for a road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with Caleb Williams’ availability emerging as one of the major talking points ahead of the contest.

Chicago is preparing to have Williams back as its starter after he took first-team reps throughout the week of practice.

Caleb Williams injury update Williams sustained a hamstring injury during Chicago’s Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. After he was carted off the field, there were concerns that the setback could sideline him for an extended period, potentially even the remainder of the season.

However, the quarterback has made progress in his recovery and now appears poised to return to action. Before the latest update on his status, Bears head coach Ben Johnson had spoken about Williams’ rehabilitation and his eagerness to rejoin the team.

"He's doing a great job progressing and we'll see when we can make him available to help us win ball games," head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Monday. "But he's itching to get back as soon as he can, which is a good thing, and when we get the green light, we'll move forward from there," the coach had mentioned.

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Meanwhile, Williams has also expressed frustration with some of the coverage surrounding his injury. The quarterback reportedly took issue with the reporting and reaction to his setback after it was described as a “hamstring tear” that was “pretty serious.”

Williams’ performances before injury Williams began the campaign strongly against the Carolina Panthers, recording 269 passing yards and two touchdown passes while scoring twice on the ground.

However, the 24-year-old struggled in his following matchup against Minnesota, finishing with 138 passing yards and an interception before suffering a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter. The injury forced him to leave the contest and subsequently miss time, leaving Chicago to rely on its backup quarterbacks.

What Williams’ return means for Chicago The Bears have managed two victories without their starting quarterback, defeating the Eagles 27-7 with Keenum under center before Bagent helped lead the team to a 23-12 win over the Jets. Williams’ potential return would give Chicago another dimension on offense as it looks to build on those results.

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Although Keenum and Bagent stepped up and guided Chicago to crucial wins while Williams was sidelined, the return of their regular starter would be a welcome lift for the Bears ahead of their Week 6 road matchup against Atlanta.