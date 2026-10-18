Positive Caleb Williams injury update emerges ahead of Bears’ Week 6 clash against the Falcons
Caleb Williams has made progress in his recovery and appears poised to return to action ahead of Chicago Bears' road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Chicago Bears are preparing for a road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with Caleb Williams’ availability emerging as one of the major talking points ahead of the contest.
Caleb Williams expected to return
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Williams is expected to start against Atlanta after the quarterback was initially listed as questionable.
Chicago is preparing to have Williams back as its starter after he took first-team reps throughout the week of practice.
Caleb Williams injury update
Williams sustained a hamstring injury during Chicago’s Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. After he was carted off the field, there were concerns that the setback could sideline him for an extended period, potentially even the remainder of the season.
However, the quarterback has made progress in his recovery and now appears poised to return to action. Before the latest update on his status, Bears head coach Ben Johnson had spoken about Williams’ rehabilitation and his eagerness to rejoin the team.
"He's doing a great job progressing and we'll see when we can make him available to help us win ball games," head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Monday. "But he's itching to get back as soon as he can, which is a good thing, and when we get the green light, we'll move forward from there," the coach had mentioned.
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Meanwhile, Williams has also expressed frustration with some of the coverage surrounding his injury. The quarterback reportedly took issue with the reporting and reaction to his setback after it was described as a “hamstring tear” that was “pretty serious.”
Williams’ performances before injury
Williams began the campaign strongly against the Carolina Panthers, recording 269 passing yards and two touchdown passes while scoring twice on the ground.
However, the 24-year-old struggled in his following matchup against Minnesota, finishing with 138 passing yards and an interception before suffering a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter. The injury forced him to leave the contest and subsequently miss time, leaving Chicago to rely on its backup quarterbacks.
What Williams’ return means for Chicago
The Bears have managed two victories without their starting quarterback, defeating the Eagles 27-7 with Keenum under center before Bagent helped lead the team to a 23-12 win over the Jets. Williams’ potential return would give Chicago another dimension on offense as it looks to build on those results.
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Although Keenum and Bagent stepped up and guided Chicago to crucial wins while Williams was sidelined, the return of their regular starter would be a welcome lift for the Bears ahead of their Week 6 road matchup against Atlanta.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More