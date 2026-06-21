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Jamal Musiala injury update: German star opens up on brutal fracture recovery; 'I've learned the most this year'

Jamal Musiala marked a memorable return by scoring in Germany’s World Cup opener vs Curacao, his best moment since injury comeback.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 02:14 am IST
By Ojas Jaiswal
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It has been nearly a year since Jamal Musiala suffered a serious lower-leg fracture in a Club World Cup clash against Paris Saint-Germain, an injury that at the time appeared severe enough to threaten his career.

Jamal Musiala described the recovery process as a long journey built on hard work, patience, and constant optimism.(Getty Images via AFP)

The setback kept the young German midfielder sidelined for more than six months, but he has now made a strong return as the FIFA World Cup is underway, proudly representing his national team once again.

In fact, he enjoyed one of his most memorable moments since coming back in Germany’s opening World Cup match against Curacao, where he found the back of the net.

Musiala looks back at recovery phase

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Bild, the 23-year-old reflected on the difficult period following his injury

He described the recovery process as a long journey built on hard work, patience, and constant optimism.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo waves journalists away at training after Portugal's poor World Cup start

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal

Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Jamal Musiala injury update: German star opens up on brutal fracture recovery; 'I've learned the most this year'
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