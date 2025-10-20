Jayden Daniels injury return: Commanders take final call on QB; likely to miss Week 8

Jayden Daniels injury update: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels was taken off the field late in their Week 7 matchup vs the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 24-year-old has sustained a hamstring injury and is questionable to return. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James (50) forces a fumble by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) (AP)

Daniels was hit in the second half. He immediately grabbed the back of his leg as he fell. He managed to walk off under his own power but headed straight to the medical tent for evaluation. The play resulted in a fumble recovered by Dallas.

It’s a worrying sight for Washington fans - Daniels had already missed two games earlier this season after suffering an injury in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury recently highlighted how the lack of continuity has challenged the unit. “If guys aren’t practicing together throughout camp and the season, it’s hard to build chemistry when the pressure’s on,” Kingsbury said.

“Jayden’s done a tremendous job keeping everyone focused and raising the group’s level.”

If Daniels can’t return, veteran Marcus Mariota is expected to take over under center. At the time of the injury, Washington trailed the Cowboys 27-15 early in the third quarter.

Will Jayden Daniels miss Week 8?

The Commanders play the Kansas City Chiefs next week. Hamstring injuries for typically take 2-6 weeks to heal, depending on severity, as they involve less explosive running than for skill positions.

Grade 1 strains (mild) often sideline players for 1-2 weeks, Grade 2 (partial tear) for 3-4 weeks, and Grade 3 (complete tear) for 3-6 months, though rare for QBs.

The Commanders are yet to reveal details about Daniels' injury.