Doug Martin dies: Tampa Bay fans remember Mike Williams and Vincent Jackson on ex-teammates' passing

sDoug Martin, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro running back, passed away at the age of 36, his family confirmed in a statement. As Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans remembered Martin, two of his teammates, who, like him, also passed away tragically at a very young age, were also remembered. Doug Martin, Mike Williams and Vincent Jackson.(@1deadgame)

Tampa Bay fans who followed the team in the period from 2012 to 2016, when Doug Martin, Mike Williams, and Vincent Jackson played, find it hard to reconcile with their deaths. As of now, Martin's cause of death remains unconfirmed.

Mike Williams, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, died on September 23, 2023. His cause of death was ruled as a dental-related sepsis after suffering a construction accident in Tampa, Florida, on August 21 of the same year. The medical examiner's office had said that the injuries he sustained were from “heavy supplies landing on his head.”

Vincent Jackson, who also lived in Florida, was found dead at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, on February 15, 2021, after being reported missing for five days. His cause of death was reported as alcohol abuse, though his family claims that it was related to his diagnosis of a progressive brain disease associated with repeated head trauma called chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Some reports say that the illness stemmed from multiple concussions suffered across his career.

Fans Remember Martin, Jackson And Williams Trio

Social media was flooded with posts from Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans who remembered the times when the three of them played together.

“That's four members of the 2013 Bucs team that have died before they got to 40: Doug Martin just yesterday at 36, Vincent Jackson at 38, Mike Williams at 35 and Daniel Te'o-Nesheim at age 30. Such a sad concentration of loss,” Fox Sports NFL journalist, Greg Auman wrote on X.

"Losing Mike Williams, Vincent Jackson and now Doug Martin - 3 players of my childhood, stars on my favorite team hm gone entirely too soon hits like a freight train. Gone disgustingly too soon. Tell people you love them while you can," USA Today journalist, Ashlie wrote.

“So sad. 2012-era Bucs roster is cursed. Vincent Jackson, Mike Williams, and now Doug Martin all gone too soon,” said one.

“That’s now 3 players from my teen years that made me love the Bucs now gone. Doug, Vincent Jackson, and Mike Williams. My god did we suck back then but they provided so many good moments too,” wrote another.

Vincent Jackson played for the Bucks from 2012 to 2016, joining and departing the franchise with Doug Martin. Mike Williams, meanwhile, joined the Bucks in 2010 and played till 2014, before departing to the Buffalo Bills.