Jayden Higgins injury: 3 key names to watch for Houston Texans WR replacement role

The Houston Texans have suffered a significant setback after wide receiver Jayden Higgins went down with an injury during Tuesday’s joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, with the latest update suggesting he could be sidelined for the entire season.

Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins suffered a torn ACL. (AP Photo)

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NFL insider Jonathan M. Alexander, who covers the Texans, provided an update Wednesday, reporting that Higgins suffered a torn ACL.

“#Texans WR Jayden Higgins tore his ACL, per a source, ending his 2026 season,” Alexander posted on X.

Who can fill Jayden Higgins’ void?

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{{^usCountry}} The 23-year-old WR’s absence would leave a noticeable gap in Houston’s receiving corps and create opportunities for several other wideouts. Among those expected to see expanded roles are Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, analysts say. Xavier Hutchinson {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 23-year-old WR’s absence would leave a noticeable gap in Houston’s receiving corps and create opportunities for several other wideouts. Among those expected to see expanded roles are Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, analysts say. Xavier Hutchinson {{/usCountry}}

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Xavier Hutchinson currently sits behind Higgins on the depth chart as the Texans’ No. 3 wide receiver. He enters the 2026 season after producing the best numbers of his career in 2025, recording 35 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns.

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With Higgins now potentially out for the season, Hutchinson is in line for the largest role of his young NFL career.

Tank Dell

Tank Dell, meanwhile, was once viewed as one of the league’s promising young receivers and a potential fantasy football standout. However, a series of injuries has disrupted his progress.

During Week 16 of the 2024 season, Dell suffered a serious knee injury involving tears to his MCL, ACL and LCL. The setback forced him to miss the entire 2025 season.

His extended absence has since pushed Dell down the Texans’ wide receiver pecking order. Before his injury troubles, however, he had established himself as one of C.J. Stroud’s preferred targets during Stroud’s standout rookie campaign in 2023.

That season, Dell recorded 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns while appearing in 11 games.

Jaylin Noel

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Jaylin Noel could also be in line for a bigger role in Houston’s offense, although the rookie has dealt with his own injury concerns. Noel has been limited throughout training camp while managing a finger injury and hamstring tightness.

The 2025 third-round selection out of Iowa State has the versatility to contribute both from the slot and on the outside, potentially giving the Texans another option to fill the void left by Higgins.

How did Jayden Higgins get injured?

Higgins suffered the season-ending injury Tuesday during Houston’s joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 2025 second-round pick was running a route in the end zone during red-zone 11-on-11 drills when he landed awkwardly.

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He initially struggled to get back on his feet but eventually managed to leave the field under his own power. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said after practice that the team was still assessing the extent of Higgins’ injury.