Jaylen Mbakwe injury update: What happened to Georgia Tech CB after scary collision forced him off the field?

Georgia Tech defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe was carted off the field after suffering a frightening collision during the Yellow Jackets' college football game against Tennessee on Saturday.

Georgia Tech cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe was taken to hospital for further evaluation after a head collision with teammate Jordan Walker during Saturday’s game against Tennessee (Jaylen Mbakwe | Instagram)

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The sophomore cornerback remained on the turf for several minutes. His head struck teammate Jordan Walker’s knee while attempting a tackle in the third quarter.

Medical personnel quickly attended to Mbakwe. He was immediately immobilized and transported off the field on a stretcher. Georgia Tech players gathered around him in prayer. Head coach Brent Key held his hand before the defensive back was taken away.

ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony later reported that Mbakwe was being transported to a local hospital for further testing. No official update on the extent of his injuries was immediately released.

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How did the collision happen?

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{{^usCountry}} The injury occurred midway through the third quarter as Tennessee advanced the ball. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injury occurred midway through the third quarter as Tennessee advanced the ball. {{/usCountry}}

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Mbakwe moved in to make a tackle but collided with teammate Jordan Walker instead of the ball carrier. His head struck Walker's knee with significant force. After the collision, both defenders fell to the ground.

Walker also suffered an injury during the play. Athletic trainers helped him leave the field, while Mbakwe remained down as medical staff evaluated him.

Television coverage showed players from both teams standing silently as trainers worked around Mbakwe.

After he was secured to the stretcher, Mbakwe raised one arm as he was carted off the field. Georgia Tech teammates knelt together in prayer during the emotional moment.

A user on X wrote, “Thankful to see him moving his extremities as they wheeled him off, but he's headed to the local trauma hospital, they said.”

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“Praying for Jaylen Mbakwe of Georgia Tech”

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Mbakwe joined Georgia Tech after beginning his college career at Alabama.

He emerged as one of the best defensive back prospects in the nation in the 2024 recruiting class.

“Praying for Jaylen Mbakwe of Georgia Tech, who is being carted off on a stretcher right now. You never want to see this in football,” a user wrote on X.

Mbakwe graduated from Alabama's Clay-Chalkville High School. He transferred to Georgia Tech ahead of the 2026 season.

Mbakwe is known for his versatility and has played in the secondary while also contributing on special teams. Coaches have praised his athleticism, speed and physical style of play.

Another user wrote with a praying sign, “Injuries are going to happen, but you don’t want the kind that could end your career.”

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Georgia Tech has not yet announced whether Mbakwe suffered a concussion, neck injury or any other medical condition. The university is expected to provide an update once he completes hospital evaluations.