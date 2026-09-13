Auburn Tigers vs Southern Miss Golden Eagles delayed: What to know amid lightning near Jordan-Hare stadium
Severe weather conditions in the area have forced a delay in Auburn vs Southern Miss, meaning the game will not begin at its originally scheduled time.
The Auburn Tigers are set to host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday evening, with the game originally scheduled to kick off at 7:45 p.m. ET.
However, severe weather conditions in the area have forced a delay, meaning the game will not begin at its originally scheduled time.
Lightning causes Auburn game delay
Justin Hokanson, who covers Auburn for On3, shared an update on X after lightning was detected within eight miles of the stadium area. Fans were asked to seek shelter.
"Lightning has been detected within 8 miles. Fans are asked to take shelter. The start of the game may be delayed until the threat of severe weather passes," Hokanson tweeted on X.
The delay was later confirmed by a local newspaper's X account, which reported that the matchup between the Tigers and Golden Eagles had been delayed because of lightning.
Auburn reporter Tyler Raley also shared information from an announcement made by Jordan-Hare Stadium public address announcer Ric Smith, who said lightning had been detected within 10 miles of the venue.
There is currently no confirmation on the revised kickoff time.
However, broadcast meteorologist James Spann later provided an encouraging update on the weather situation and suggested that Auburn's lightning delay may not last much longer.
Spann shared on X that thunderstorms were producing heavy rain west of Auburn along Interstate 85 but indicated that the storms were expected to remain away from Jordan-Hare Stadium.
"Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain along I-85 west of Auburn; but it looks like the storms will stay west of the stadium and the lightning delay should be over soon," Spann tweeted.
While the weather delay remains in place, fans do not appear to be leaving Jordan-Hare Stadium in large numbers. Both Auburn and Southern Miss have left the field and returned to their respective locker rooms after officials announced that the start of the game could be delayed until the weather threat passes.
Meanwhile, videos have also surfaced on social media showing fans waiting outside the stadium gates. An X account shared footage of supporters standing outside and wrote, “We understand the lightning delay but auburn please let us inside the gates to shelter!”
Auburn entered Saturday's matchup after opening its season with a narrow 17-16 win over Baylor last weekend. Southern Miss also began its campaign with a victory, defeating Alcorn State 49-3 in its season opener.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More