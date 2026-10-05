Kyren Williams, Rams run past Eagles
FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-LAR/RECAP
Kyren Williams rushed for two late touchdowns to rally the Los Angeles Rams to a 24-20 victory against the Eagles on a soggy Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.
Williams scored from 4 yards out with 3:59 left and from 7 yards out with 1:10 remaining to lift the Rams over the Eagles , who had never trailed to that point. Byron Young sealed the win with two sacks on Philadelphia's final drive.
Matthew Stafford overcame two first-half interceptions and finished with 316 yards on 32-of-51 passing. Puka Nacua had a touchdown run to go with 125 yards on nine catches and Williams gained 146 yards from scrimmage.
Deep Dive
Jalen Hurts threw two touchdowns to Darius Cooper and Philadelphia built a 20-10 lead by halftime, but the offense largely struggled after losing Saquon Barkley to an early injury and finished 0-for-12 on third-down conversions with only 172 yards of offense. Hurts completed 12 of 27 passes for 93 yards.
Barkley went out with a right hamstring injury on the second snap of the game. The Eagles' short-handed offense was already playing without wide receiver DeVonta Smith , tight end Dallas Goedert and right tackle Lane Johnson .
The drive on which Barkley got hurt began with the Eagles' first takeaway of the season, an interception by Andrew Mukuba. It ended with Jake Elliott's 29-yard field goal. Philadelphia had been the only NFL team with zero takeaways and zero points in the opening quarter.
The Rams made it 3-3 with a 40-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis late in the first quarter.
Philadelphia built a 13-3 lead in the second quarter with a 56-yard field goal by Elliott and a juggling, 18-yard catch by Cooper in the end zone. Britain Covey set up Cooper's score with a 41-yard punt return.
After missing the previous two games with hip and groin injuries, Nacua scored his third career rushing TD from 2 yards out just after the two-minute warning to pull the Rams within 13-10.
Cooper DeJean's 25-yard interception return and a 25-yard pass-interference penalty against Trent McDuffie set up Cooper's second score. Hurts' 10-yard strike with three seconds left gave Philadelphia a 20-10 halftime lead.
Field Level Media
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