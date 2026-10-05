Is Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs Raiders game today? Latest from Allegiant Stadium
Taylor Swift attended Kansas City’s home opener against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. She watched from a suite with Tom Cruise and family members.
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders today at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.
Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs vs Raiders game?
So far, there have been no reliable reports or confirmed sightings of Taylor Swift at Allegiant Stadium.
Swift has mostly attended Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium in recent seasons. Her absence from road games has become more noticeable, so there is currently no indication that she will be in Las Vegas for Sunday’s matchup.
Taylor Swift’s Chiefs appearances in 2026
Week 1 — September 14: Swift attended Kansas City’s home opener against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. She watched from a suite with Tom Cruise and family members. It was her first Chiefs game since marrying Travis Kelce.
Week 2 — September 20: Swift was back at Arrowhead for the Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. She was seen in the suite with her parents and celebrated after Kelce scored a touchdown.
Week 3 — September 27: Swift did not attend Kansas City’s road game against the Miami Dolphins. She was in Los Angeles for the MTV Video Music Awards.
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Chiefs depth chart vs Raiders
Offense
QB: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields
RB: Kenneth Walker III, Emmett Johnson, Brashard Smith
WR: Rashee Rice, Jalen Royals
WR: Xavier Worthy, Nikko Remigio / Cyrus Allen
WR: Tyquan Thornton
TE: Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jake Briningstool
LT: Kahlil Benson, Jaylon Moore
LG: Kingsley Suamataia, Mike Caliendo
C: Creed Humphrey, Hunter Nourzad
RG: Trey Smith, Mike Caliendo
RT: Jaylon Moore / Kahlil Benson
Defense
LDE: George Karlaftis, Ashton Gillotte
DT: Chris Jones, Peter Woods
DT: Khyiris Tonga, Bryson Eason
RDE: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, R. Mason Thomas
LB: Drue Tranquill
MLB: Nick Bolton, Jack Cochrane
LB: Jeffrey Bassa, Cole Christiansen
CB: Nohl Williams, Chris Roland-Wallace
SS: Chamarri Conner, Jaden Hicks
FS: Alohi Gilman, Xavier Nwankpa
CB: Mansoor Delane, Kristian Fulton
NB: L’Jarius Sneed
Special Teams
K: Harrison Butker
P: Matt Araiza
LS: James Winchester
Returns: Nikko Remigio
Key Inactives: Josh Simmons (LT), Jared Wiley (TE), Diego Pounds (OT), Jack Pyburn (DE), Jadon Canady (DB), Garrett Nussmeier (3rd QB)
Raiders depth chart vs Chiefs
Offense
QB: Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza
RB: Ashton Jeanty, Mike Washington Jr., Dylan Laube
WR: Jalen Nailor, Malik Benson
WR: Tre Tucker, Dareke Young / Cody White
TE: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas
LT: Kolton Miller, Charles Grant
LG: Spencer Burford, Bryce Cabeldue
C: Tyler Linderbaum
RG: Caleb Rogers
RT: DJ Glaze, Trey Zuhn III
FB: Connor Heyward
Defense
DE: Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce
DT: Tonka Hemingway / Adam Butler, Folorunso Fatukasi, Thomas Booker IV
EDGE: Kwity Paye, Patrick Johnson
LB: Nakobe Dean, Tommy Eichenberg
LB: Quay Walker, Cody Lindenberg
CB: Eric Stokes, Jermod McCoy
CB: Hezekiah Masses / Darien Porter
NB: Taron Johnson
SS: Jeremy Chinn, Dalton Johnson
FS: Treydan Stukes, Isaiah Pola-Mao
Special Teams
K: Matt Gay
P: AJ Cole
LS: Alex Ward
Returns: Dylan Laube / Malik Benson
Key Inactives: Jackson Powers-Johnson (G/C), Jonah Laulu (DT), Darrell Luter Jr. (CB), Tristin McCollum (S), Aidan O’Connell (3rd QB)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More