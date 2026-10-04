Ja'Marr Chase injured: What happened to Bengals WR? Will he return today vs Jaguars? Latest update

The play took an even more concerning turn as Chase went down, with another Jaguars defender arriving from the front and colliding directly with his head as he landed.

The 26-year-old receiver went down heavily after a Jaguars defender made contact from behind and appeared to pull him to the ground with significant force.

However, the mood quickly shifted from disappointment to concern after Chase was involved in a hard play.

One fan took to X to question Chase’s lack of production, writing, "Is Ja’Marr Chase aware he has 0 receptions and 0 yards?"

The Cincinnati Bengals are facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 4 matchup at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals trailed 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, with much of the early frustration directed toward wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase after his slow start.

Chase subsequently headed to the medical tent for further evaluation, although the exact nature of his injury has not yet been confirmed.

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Ja'Marr Chase latest injury update The Bengals later confirmed that Chase was being evaluated for a possible concussion following the hard hit. His return to the game was listed as questionable.

"WR Ja’Marr Chase is being evaluated for a possible concussion. His return is questionable," the Bengals post on X read.

Fans send prayers for Chase The sight of Chase going down prompted fans to share their concerns and wish the Bengals star well. A fan tweeted, "i hope ja’marr chase is ok"

Another urged others to keep the wide receiver in their thoughts, tweeting, “Guys Pray for Ja'Marr Chase. Ja'Marr Chase, I'm praying for you”.

One user commented, “God i hope he's okay, this is bad”.

Another wrote, “Prayers for Ja’Marr Chase.”

How did Chase get injured? Chase exited the game during the second quarter after making a four-yard reception and taking a hard tackle. Jaguars defensive back Jarrian Jones was flagged on the play for grabbing Chase’s facemask while bringing him down.

The Bengals receiver was initially examined in the medical tent before heading to the locker room for further evaluation. He registered three receptions for 26 yards before leaving the game.

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Cincinnati is already without Andrei Iosivas, leaving Tee Higgins and former Saskatchewan Roughrider Dohnte Meyers as the main receiving options for quarterback Joe Burrow.