Is D'Andre Swift injured? Bears RB's snub after fumble vs Jets sparks concerns amid ongoing knee issues
Chicago Bears RB D’Andre Swift started vs. the Jets but left after a third-quarter fumble and did not return. Kyle Monangai rushed for 146 yards and two TDs.
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift started against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon in Week 4, despite being placed on the injury report Thursday. But after a fumble in Quarter 3, Swift did not play again in the Jets game, sparking injury concern.
As the Bears sealed a decisive 23-12 win, Swift recorded 30 carries for 58 yards. But after his departure, Kyle Monangai came along to take up running back duties and clocked 30 carries for 146 yards, including two touchdowns that eventually sealed the win for the Chicago Bears.
After D'Andre Swift's lost fumble, the veteran running back looked visibly hurt. He got up from the field slowly and was struggling to move. For the rest of the game, as the Bears enjoyed the Kyle Monangai show for one quarter, Swift was standing on the sidelines.
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What Happened To D'Andre Swift?
Deep Dive
The sidelining came after the Bears initially listed D'Andre Swift on their injury report on Thursday. At the time, it was reported that Swift dealt with a knee injury. However, as of now, it is not known whether Bears coach Ben Johnson benched D'Andre Swift to divide the running back workload for the game.
As of now, the Chicago Bears have not confirmed an injury for D'Andre Swift. There are no details yet on why he did not feature for the rest of the game.
Ben Johnson Confirms D'Andre Swift's Status
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson was asked about the status of D'Andre Swift after he was sidelined following the fumble. Johnson was specifically asked if Swift was injured. "Nope, nothing like that," Johnson replied.
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However, what could be a serious concern for the Bears is that after the stellar show on Sunday against the Jets, Kyle Monangai has suffered a thumb injury. Johnson said that they are evaluating the injury, and details about is expected to be revealed later.
“He’s the same guy every day… he shows up and he runs hard," Johnson said about the injury to Monangai. "It just so happens we gave him the ball 30 times apparently. I didn’t even know until I got into my office. But he ran super, super hard.”
Monagai, who was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft, played his first game today, recording 30 carries for 178 yards and one touchdown. D'Andre Swift, meanwhile, had recorded 54 carries for 253 yards playing four games this season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More