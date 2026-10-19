Jefferson High School football team faces backlash over alleged celebration of player knocking down flag-carrying opponent

An unusual incident reportedly took place following Friday’s high school football game between the Grant Generals and Jefferson Democrats.

USA flag-carrying player knocked to ground

An unusual incident reportedly took place following Friday’s high school football game between the Grant Generals and Jefferson Democrats.(Representative Image) (AP Photo)

Taren Feist, Oregon state director for Women for Gun Rights, shared a post on X featuring footage of a Grant player entering the field carrying an American flag while his teammates ran beside him.

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Deep Dive What happened when a Grant player carried the American flag onto the field? Footage shared online appeared to show a Jefferson player shoving the Grant player, knocking him to the ground. Grant players then moved toward Jefferson players. Why did the Jefferson football team face backlash over the incident? A post that appeared to come from the Jefferson football account shared footage of the confrontation with a caption interpreted as celebrating it. Critics also objected to the shove involving a player carrying the American flag. Did Jefferson High School say the Instagram video represented the school? An account describing itself as Jefferson’s official football page said the video was not affiliated with the school and did not reflect its official views. It also said the video was not intended to disrespect the American flag.

As the Grant player made his way toward the middle of the field, a Jefferson opponent approached him and delivered a forceful shove to his chest, knocking him to the ground. The encounter quickly appeared to escalate, with Grant players rushing toward members of the Jefferson team in response.

Instagram post sparks further backlash

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{{^usCountry}} Feist also included a screenshot in her post that appeared to show the official Instagram account of the Jefferson Democrats sharing footage of the confrontation. The account seemingly celebrated the incident with the caption, “This is what happens when you disrespect us wha is a general demos… wasn’t feeling that American flag.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Feist also included a screenshot in her post that appeared to show the official Instagram account of the Jefferson Democrats sharing footage of the confrontation. The account seemingly celebrated the incident with the caption, “This is what happens when you disrespect us wha is a general demos… wasn’t feeling that American flag.” {{/usCountry}}

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Feist wrote in her tweet, “A Jefferson High School football player charged and CLOTHESLINED a Grant player carrying the American flag as his team ran onto the field… And the Jefferson’s football team CELEBRATED the incident on Instagram!”

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Feist condemned the alleged behavior as “absolutely DESPICABLE” and raised concerns about the response to the incident. “What does it say about the direction of our country when we’re raising kids who celebrate this kind of behavior instead of condemning it? Where is the accountability?!” she asked

Jefferson account issues clarification

Meanwhile, an Instagram account using the handle @jeff_erson8471, whose bio describes it as the “Jefferson High School Pdx official football page,” also posted a clarification on its Instagram Story.

“Let's make a few things clear. The video I posted is not affiliated with Jefferson High School, and it does not represent the school's official views or position. The video was not intended to disrespect the American flag,” the posted statement read.

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The statement also alleged that Grant players and coaches had disrespected the Jefferson team before the game. “If you were there to witness what happened, you would understand the full context. There was an option to go around the field, but they chose not to,” the statement added.

The statement went on to highlight the significance of the matchup and the longstanding rivalry between the two teams, while reaffirming the pride in the team and its players.

Online backlash intensifies over incident

The incident drew strong criticism on social media, with several users calling for disciplinary action against the player involved.

One user demanded, “Kid should be suspended!”

Another commenter took aim at the Jefferson team, writing, “And Jefferson sucks at football. Not a coincidence.”

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A third X user expressed outrage over the incident, stating, “The level of insanity is higher than I have Ever experienced in my life. That is Sickening!”

Another user also called for a lengthy punishment, commenting, “That kid should sit the rest of the season….”