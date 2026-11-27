NFL on Thanksgiving Day 2026 will witness one of the biggest rivalries of the NFC East unfold as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, left, talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) more less

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But aside from the on-field rivalry, the two teams' owners were at AT&T Stadium on Thursday evening and shared a warm moment on the field minutes before kickoff.

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Cowboys owner, the legendary Jerry Jones, was all smiles as he welcomed Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie the iconic home of the Cowboys. The two billionaires shared a brief conversation on the pitch even as pre-game festivities continued.

Here's a video of the duo having quite an animated conversation ahead of kick off.

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Jerry Jones reveals what he expects Cowboys to do vs Eagles

{{^usCountry}} Even as he exchanged pleasantries with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, Jerry Jones had nothing but a win in mind against the Eagles. "We'll just have to, in honor of the Salvation Army, nail them to the cross," Jerry Jones told local radio station 105.3 The FAN ahead of the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as he exchanged pleasantries with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, Jerry Jones had nothing but a win in mind against the Eagles. "We'll just have to, in honor of the Salvation Army, nail them to the cross," Jerry Jones told local radio station 105.3 The FAN ahead of the game. {{/usCountry}}

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In fact, the 84-year-old Cowboys owner was very active in the pregame festivities. He spoke to the media, interacted with the fans, and even signed autographs for some fans.

This story is being updated.