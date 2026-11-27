NFL on Thanksgiving Day 2026 will witness one of the biggest rivalries of the NFC East unfold as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas.
But aside from the on-field rivalry, the two teams' owners were at AT&T Stadium on Thursday evening and shared a warm moment on the field minutes before kickoff.
Cowboys owner, the legendary Jerry Jones, was all smiles as he welcomed Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie the iconic home of the Cowboys. The two billionaires shared a brief conversation on the pitch even as pre-game festivities continued.
Here's a video of the duo having quite an animated conversation ahead of kick off.
Jerry Jones reveals what he expects Cowboys to do vs Eagles
Even as he exchanged pleasantries with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, Jerry Jones had nothing but a win in mind against the Eagles. "We'll just have to, in honor of the Salvation Army, nail them to the cross," Jerry Jones told local radio station 105.3 The FAN ahead of the game.{{/usCountry}}
Even as he exchanged pleasantries with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, Jerry Jones had nothing but a win in mind against the Eagles. "We'll just have to, in honor of the Salvation Army, nail them to the cross," Jerry Jones told local radio station 105.3 The FAN ahead of the game.{{/usCountry}}
In fact, the 84-year-old Cowboys owner was very active in the pregame festivities. He spoke to the media, interacted with the fans, and even signed autographs for some fans.
This story is being updated.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.