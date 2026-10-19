Justin Herbert's early struggle with interceptions vs Chiefs disappoints fantasy managers

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers is underway at Arrowhead Stadium, with the two teams entering the Week 6 matchup in contrasting positions.
While the hosts are looking to preserve their unbeaten record, the visiting Chargers are still searching for their first win of the season. However, Los Angeles faces an uphill battle, trailing 9-3 with 1:53 remaining in the first half.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
It has also been a difficult outing for quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw an early interception straight to a Chiefs defender. The turnover marked his eighth interception of the season, adding to the pressure on the Chargers’ offense.
Herbert’s struggles have drawn criticism from fans on social media, including fantasy football managers frustrated with his performance.
A user tweeted on X, “NAAAAAAAH JUSTIN HERBERT GOTTA SIT!!! HE LOOKS TERRIBLE!!!”
Another added, “Justin Herbert looks like a guy who has quit. I would bet good money he's gonna retire after this year.”
One fan left a blunt comment which read, “I think the Chargers are at the point where they should seriously consider benching Justin Herbert. He is BAD.”
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Another fan expressed frustration with Herbert’s display, asking, “Justin Herbert what are you doing man”
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Another fan expressed frustration with Herbert’s display, asking, “Justin Herbert what are you doing man”
{{/usCountry}}
One more user tweeted, “These Justin Herbert turnovers are just inexcusable. Does he have the yips? He went from a consensus top 5 QB to barely starter level."
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.