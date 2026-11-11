Keenan Allen joins 49ers as Colts trade WR ahead of NFL deadline: Report

The Indianapolis Colts are trading six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers, The Ringer reported ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Indianapolis Colts are reportedly trading Keenan Allen to San Francisco 49ers. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Colts (2-7) reportedly will receive a 2027 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Allen, who has 40 catches for 351 yards and one touchdown in eight games (four starts) this season.

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Allen, 34, posted five 1,000-yard seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers between 2017 and 2023. He played for the Chicago Bears in 2024, rejoined the Chargers in 2025 and signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.32 million with the Colts in August.

The 49ers (7-1) have been dealing with injuries to wide receivers Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Christian Kirk and Demarcus Robinson. Tight end George Kittle leads San Francisco with 38 receptions and running back Christian McCaffrey ranks second with 36.

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Allen has recorded 1,095 catches for 12,402 yards and 71 touchdowns in 179 career games (156 starts) since the then-San Diego Chargers selected him in the third round in 2013. He was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2017.