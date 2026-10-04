Kelsey Mitchell’s Caitlin Clark reference sparks Fever fan backlash amid free agency uncertainty; ‘Trade her asap’

The Indiana Fever’s season came to a close Thursday after the Las Vegas Aces eliminated them in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Despite the early postseason exit, the team once again saw Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark finish as its two leading scorers for the third straight season.

Kelsey Mitchell has drawn criticism for remarks she made during her exit interview, including a reference to Caitlin Clark. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Mitchell’s future in Indiana is now a major talking point, with the veteran guard set to enter unrestricted free agency ahead of the 2027 WNBA season. She signed a one-year contract extension for the current campaign, leaving her next move uncertain once free agency opens.

Amid growing speculation over Mitchell’s future with the Fever, the veteran guard has also drawn criticism for remarks she made during her exit interview, including a reference to Caitlin Clark.

Kelsey Mitchell discusses playing with Caitlin Clark

Kelsey Mitchell addressed what it has been like sharing the court with Caitlin Clark, who became the face of the Fever after Indiana selected her with the No. 1 overall pick in 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} "I think having to show up for people that, you know, don't look at you and have, like, you know, the star eyes when they see me, but playing with CC and having the eyes that she got, you know, we get a lot of flak for just being on her team. And so I think that that comes with a lot, too, and I just think that people got to give us grace," she explained. Mitchell’s comments spark fan backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think having to show up for people that, you know, don't look at you and have, like, you know, the star eyes when they see me, but playing with CC and having the eyes that she got, you know, we get a lot of flak for just being on her team. And so I think that that comes with a lot, too, and I just think that people got to give us grace," she explained. Mitchell’s comments spark fan backlash {{/usCountry}}

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Her comments quickly drew reactions from Fever fans on social media, with some taking issue with the way she described the attention surrounding Clark and its impact on her teammates.

One fan argued that Mitchell had benefited from Clark’s playmaking. “She better realize that she scored so much more the last year because of CC great vision and passing,” they tweeted.

Another X user called for Indiana to move on from Mitchell and wrote "That's enough. Trade her asap. They need people who want to be a part of the only thing in the W anyone gives a shit about. If you can't handle that, your time needs to be up. And if they don't surround CC with players who want to play with her, she needs to force a trade."

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Also read | A’ja Wilson’s teammate hits back on Fever GM Amber Cox's defense of Indiana fanbase; ‘false statement’

Other fans pushed back on the criticism directed at Indiana supporters. One wrote, "I dont get it. All I've heard from fans was KM for mvp."

Another supporter pointed to the crowd reaction Mitchell received during the season, posting, "I heard the fans shouting MVP for Kelsey, not for Caitlin"

A separate X user questioned whether Mitchell had acknowledged the support she received from the fanbase, writing, "Did Kelsey appreciate/ acknowledge all the MVP chants the Fever fan base gave her? I bet not"

Mitchell weighs free agency decision

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The 30-year-old has spent all nine years of her WNBA career with Indiana. However, she acknowledged that she needs to take time to figure out what is right for her future. Mitchell also said she has to be "selfish" and prioritize what is best for herself and her family as she gets older.

The uncertainty comes after the Fever No.0 delivered the strongest statistical campaign of her career. She averaged a career-high 24.7 points per game, while connecting on 50.9% of her field-goal attempts and 45.0% from beyond the arc.

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She also set a new WNBA single-season scoring record with 1,086 points, moving past A’ja Wilson’s previous mark of 1,021.

Together with Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, Mitchell helped Indiana produce the highest-scoring offense in the league. The Fever finished the regular season with a 28-16 record.