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Kentucky Derby: Why The Puma is out of Churchill Downs. Trainer gives latest update

The Puma, one of the top horses to watch at Churchill Downs in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, is out

Published on: May 02, 2026 08:54 pm IST
By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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The Puma, one of the top horses to watch at Churchill Downs in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, is out. His trainer, Gustabo Delgado, confirmed the news, adding that swelling was discovered in the horse’s leg. An alternate will not take The Puma’s place in the starting gate.

Kentucky Derby entrant The Puma works out at Churchill Downs Friday, May 1, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

“It’s just really bad timing,” Delgado told Churchill Downs’ Kevin Kerstein.

Why The Puma was ruled out of the Kentucky Derby

Just hours before the race was set to begin, The Puma was officially withdrawn, shrinking the field from 20 horses to 19. Delgado said on Saturday morning that the Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby winner had developed swelling caused by a skin infection.

"We discovered some swelling in his leg due to a skin infection," Delgado told Churchill Downs’ Kevin Kerstein. “It's incredibly disappointing but the swelling should go down within a day or two.”

Why are there no alternates

There will be no replacement for The Puma. This is because the deadline for eligible entries has passed. Barring no other last-minute scratches, there will be 19 horses in the field for the derby. The race starts at 6:57 PM local time.

Derby connections linked to 2023 winner

The Puma became the fourth horse scratched from the Kentucky Derby since last weekend’s official draw.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yash Nitish Bajaj

Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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