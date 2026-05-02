Kentucky Derby: Why The Puma is out of Churchill Downs. Trainer gives latest update

The Puma, one of the top horses to watch at Churchill Downs in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, is out. His trainer, Gustabo Delgado, confirmed the news, adding that swelling was discovered in the horse’s leg. An alternate will not take The Puma’s place in the starting gate.

Kentucky Derby entrant The Puma works out at Churchill Downs Friday, May 1, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

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“It’s just really bad timing,” Delgado told Churchill Downs’ Kevin Kerstein.

Why The Puma was ruled out of the Kentucky Derby

Just hours before the race was set to begin, The Puma was officially withdrawn, shrinking the field from 20 horses to 19. Delgado said on Saturday morning that the Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby winner had developed swelling caused by a skin infection.

"We discovered some swelling in his leg due to a skin infection," Delgado told Churchill Downs’ Kevin Kerstein. “It's incredibly disappointing but the swelling should go down within a day or two.”

Why are there no alternates

There will be no replacement for The Puma. This is because the deadline for eligible entries has passed. Barring no other last-minute scratches, there will be 19 horses in the field for the derby. The race starts at 6:57 PM local time.

Derby connections linked to 2023 winner

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{{^usCountry}} The Puma entered Derby week carrying strong expectations after recent success on the prep-race circuit. The colt, sired by Essential Quality, was listed at 10-1 morning-line odds heading into Saturday’s race. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Puma entered Derby week carrying strong expectations after recent success on the prep-race circuit. The colt, sired by Essential Quality, was listed at 10-1 morning-line odds heading into Saturday’s race. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several key figures connected to the horse were also part of the team behind 2023 Kentucky Derby champion Mage. That included Delgado, jockey Javier Castellano and co-owner OGMA Investments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several key figures connected to the horse were also part of the team behind 2023 Kentucky Derby champion Mage. That included Delgado, jockey Javier Castellano and co-owner OGMA Investments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Puma was additionally co-owned by JR Ranch, High Step Racing, TCC Stables and Bruce Zoldan. Strong prep season ended with Florida Derby near-miss {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Puma was additionally co-owned by JR Ranch, High Step Racing, TCC Stables and Bruce Zoldan. Strong prep season ended with Florida Derby near-miss {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The colt’s biggest victory came earlier this season in the Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby, which helped cement his place in the Kentucky Derby field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The colt’s biggest victory came earlier this season in the Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby, which helped cement his place in the Kentucky Derby field. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He arrived at Churchill Downs following a strong runner-up finish in the Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 28. In that race, The Puma briefly appeared poised for victory before being caught late by Commandment and losing by a nose at the wire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He arrived at Churchill Downs following a strong runner-up finish in the Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 28. In that race, The Puma briefly appeared poised for victory before being caught late by Commandment and losing by a nose at the wire. {{/usCountry}}

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The Puma became the fourth horse scratched from the Kentucky Derby since last weekend’s official draw.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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