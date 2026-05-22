‘Kyle Busch wanted to see a doctor…’: Big revelation after NASCAR star's hospitalization

Kyle Busch's sudden ‘severe illness’ and hospitalization has sent the NASCAR community into a frenzy. What happened to the two-time Cup Series champion? Is he OK? As several questions popped up, the star racer's family and team issued a statement.

Kyle Busch, driver of the #7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series(Getty Images via AFP)

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Meanwhile, Busch will not compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, it was confirmed. His family posted the news on social media and said he is currently undergoing treatment.

“We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” the statement read.

While the nature of the illness was not immediately revealed, Busch's recent health issues were pretty public.

Kyle Busch wanted to see a doctor

It was during a Cup Series race on May 10 at Watkins Glen that the star racer sent a message to his crew, on the radio, requesting medical aid from Dr Bill Heisel and a ‘shot’. He had been struggling with a sinus cold that was exacerbated by the intense G-forces and elevation changes at the Upstate New York road course.

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{{^usCountry}} Austin Hill will replace Busch in the No 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Austin Hill will replace Busch in the No 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Kyle Busch’s health is our utmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them,” the organization said in a statement. “Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Kyle Busch’s health is our utmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them,” the organization said in a statement. “Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The team added: “We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time.” First missed Cup race in more than a decade {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The team added: “We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time.” First missed Cup race in more than a decade {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The absence marks Busch’s first missed Cup Series race in over 10 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The absence marks Busch’s first missed Cup Series race in over 10 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The last extended absence of his career came in 2015 after a violent crash during the Xfinity Series opener at Daytona left him with a compound leg fracture and broken foot. Busch missed the first 11 races that season before returning and eventually winning the championship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The last extended absence of his career came in 2015 after a violent crash during the Xfinity Series opener at Daytona left him with a compound leg fracture and broken foot. Busch missed the first 11 races that season before returning and eventually winning the championship. {{/usCountry}}

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Busch has won 234 races across NASCAR’s three national touring series, the most all-time:

63 Cup Series wins

102 Xfinity Series wins

69 Truck Series wins

Among those victories was the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Busch still searching for consistency at RCR

Busch is currently in his fourth season with Richard Childress Racing after leaving Joe Gibbs Racing. Although he captured a victory during his debut RCR season in 2023, sustained success has been harder to find since the move.

He currently sits 24th in the Cup Series standings with only two top-10 finishes through 12 starts this year. Still, there had been signs of momentum recently after Busch won the Truck Series race at Dover last weekend and showed improved speed in recent events.

Denny Hamlin feud added more attention

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Part of Busch’s difficult stretch became public earlier this season following comments from former teammate Denny Hamlin.

Speaking on his 'Actions Detrimental' podcast, Hamlin questioned expectations surrounding Busch’s ability to consistently return to Victory Lane.

“If you’re expecting Kyle Busch to just go back to Victory Lane on a regular basis, you are kidding yourselves,” Hamlin said.

Although Hamlin later clarified he meant no disrespect, Busch pushed back publicly and warned he could make Hamlin’s life ‘hell’ on the track.

Their tension spilled into last month’s race at Kansas, where Busch - multiple laps down - raced Hamlin aggressively instead of yielding to the leader. The move slowed Hamlin during a crucial stage before Tyler Reddick eventually won the race.

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After his Truck Series win at Dover, Busch appeared to take another subtle jab at Hamlin.

“I guess I just remembered how to drive,” Busch said.

Hamlin later softened the feud further by calling Busch part of NASCAR’s ‘Mount Rushmore’.

Busch reflects on racing future

Following his 69th career Truck Series victory, Busch was also asked about how long he plans to continue racing and how many more wins he hopes to collect.

“You take whatever you can get, man,” Busch said. “You never know when the last one is going to be, so cherish them all - trust me.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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