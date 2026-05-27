Kyle Busch's brother taking big action after NASCAR legend's sepsis death? Here's the truth

Kyle Busch's sudden death has left his fans, family and colleagues shocked. Its been over a week since the NASCAR legend passed away following severe pneumonia and sepsis, just three days before the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Cup Series' Coca-Cola 600. He was scheduled to participate in the latter. Now, several claims have emerged, including a couple of viral social media posts stating that Kyle's brother, Kurt, is planning to file a lawsuit.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch stands during the remembrance ceremony for his brother, Kyle Busch(Getty Images via AFP)

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At Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR and CEO Steve O'Donnell paid tribute to Busch and his family. “Kyle Busch is NASCAR. He was one of a kind and there will never be another,” the CEO said.

O'Donnell was standing next to Busch's widow Samantha and the couple's two children, 11-year-old son Brexton and 4-year-old daughter Lennix when he added: "Samantha, I want you to know that this sport stands with you, and that you and your children are NASCAR family forever. And Brexton and Lennix, your dad loved you with all his heart. Everyone gathered here, everyone behind you, everybody watching on TV, and all those people up in that grandstand are your family -- and we've got you."

Kurt Busch filing a massive lawsuit?

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{{^usCountry}} However, Kyle's death left fans with several unanswered questions. Social media users even shared some bizarre and wild claims. On Wednesday, a fan page on Facebook, ‘American Sinner Society’, shared a post saying: “When official statements blamed Kyle Busch’s sudden passing on an unpredictable medical tragedy, the racing world stood paralyzed. But now, his brother Kurt Busch is courageously shattering that corporate narrative. He claims vital, desperate radio messages from Kyle’s final hours were deliberately hidden by executives to protect lucrative sponsorships. What do those missing transcripts actually reveal?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Kyle's death left fans with several unanswered questions. Social media users even shared some bizarre and wild claims. On Wednesday, a fan page on Facebook, ‘American Sinner Society’, shared a post saying: “When official statements blamed Kyle Busch’s sudden passing on an unpredictable medical tragedy, the racing world stood paralyzed. But now, his brother Kurt Busch is courageously shattering that corporate narrative. He claims vital, desperate radio messages from Kyle’s final hours were deliberately hidden by executives to protect lucrative sponsorships. What do those missing transcripts actually reveal?” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The post also had a link to an article that stated that Kurt might be blaming Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, for his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post also had a link to an article that stated that Kurt might be blaming Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, for his death. {{/usCountry}}

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“KYLE BUCSH’s 👇👇 Brother is suing the wife of Kyle and the entire medical team 👇👇” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

We verified the facts only to find that Kurt has not made any such statements. No legal action has been announced yet.

More on Kyle Busch

Busch had driven the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing since 2023, but he was best known as the No. 18 Toyota driver for Joe Gibbs Racing from 2008-22. He won the 2015 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series titles with Gibbs.

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Busch was mentioned in an opening prayer, while the Dale Coyne Racing team replicated Busch's font on Romain Grosjean's No. 18 car.

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On Lap 18, the speedway's scoring pylon was lit up with the late driver's name and face along with "1985-2026."

Busch won NASCAR's Brickyard 400 twice (2015, 2016) at Indianapolis.

(With inputs from Reuters)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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