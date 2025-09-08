Kyle Shanahan's reaction after Jake Moody's field goal miss goes viral, fans say, 'ridiculous'

San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody missed a field goal in the first quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Given Moody's history of missing easy field goals, the miss on Sunday did not come as a surprise. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was on the sidelines calling the play, and his reaction to this miss has left the internet in splits. San Francisco 49ers place-kicker Jake Moody reacts after making a field goal during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks,(AP)

Despite the shaky start after the Moody miss, the 49ers came back to the game thanks to a stellar show by Nick Bosa of the 49ers in the fourth quarter. The match ended 13-17 with the 49ers adding the first win of the season on Week 1.

"The most frustration we see from Kyle Shanahan typically comes after a Jake Moody miss. But this is the guy who has the power to relieve that anger," Bay Area beat reporter Matt Lively wrote on X, sharing the video.

The reputation Moody has built over his field goal taking has made 49ers fans anticipate a miss more often than a goal. It started on Week 6 of Moddy's first season in the NFL in 2023, when he missed a 41-yard attempt in the final seconds of the game. After another miss on Week 8 against the Bengals, he took it to the big stage of the Super Bowl in February 2024, missing a 49-yard field goal attempt.

With the trend continuing into the 2025 NFL regular season, 49ers fans were left frustrated with the miss, and it sparked a fully of reactions.

"It really is ridiculous," said one user.

"Fool me once, fool me twice, fool me thrice, fool me four time, fool me...." ~ Kyle Shanahan" joked another.'

"Kyle way too stubborn with his draft picks. Move on bro. He’s not the one and you made a mistake just own up to it!" said another.

"It’s at the point where I’m on the fence on cutting him just because the comments on this app are hilarious each time he misses," wrote one.

Moody was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 99 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.