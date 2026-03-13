Kyler Murray net worth: How much does Vikings’ new contract add to QB's fortune? Details inside

Kyler Murray's latest NFL move has sparked fresh curiosity about his contract after the quarterback signed a new deal with the Minnesota Vikings following his release from the Arizona Cardinals.

The former first overall pick quarterback has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

The day after Murray's official release from the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent his first seven NFL seasons, the organization announced the signing on Thursday.

According to many reports, the agreement contains a no-tag clause that prevents the Vikings from franchising Murray after the 2026 season.

Read more: Kyler Murray celebrates Vikings stint with epic post; JJ McCarthy warned

Kyler Murray net worth Murray’s net worth is widely estimated to be in the range of $40 million to $50 million, driven largely by his NFL salary, signing bonuses and endorsement deals.

In July 2022, the quarterback agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract agreement with the Cardinals. He was among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league at the time thanks to the deal, which included a $29 million signing bonus and about $160 million in guaranteed money.

Murray is now the tenth richest player in the NFL with a total value of $230.5 million. With an average annual value (AAV) of almost $46 million, the contract is barely outside the top 10 at the moment.

However, the quarterback was eventually cut by the Cardinals following several seasons characterized by injuries and uneven team performance. Because of the terms of his prior contract, Murray is still entitled to roughly $36.8 million in guaranteed money from the team despite that change.

Read more: Kyler Murray-Cardinals deal: How much does Arizona owe the new Vikings QB?

Vikings contract structure The Vikings signed Murray to a one-year deal worth about $1.3 million, the league minimum for a veteran with more than seven seasons in the NFL.

The Average Annual Value for money will also remain 1.3 million.

ESPN called the deal cheap, citing the guaranteed $36.8 million that the Arizona Cardinals, Murray is set to receive.

The contract remains for one year because it is reasonable to assume that Murray will compete with McCarthy for Minnesota's starting quarterback position. After missing 2024 due to a knee injury, McCarthy had a difficult first full season in the professional ranks. He will begin his third season in 2026.