Kyler Murray net worth: How much does Vikings’ new contract add to QB's fortune? Details inside
Kyler Murray signs a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings after being released by the Arizona Cardinals. Here's all we know about his contract
Kyler Murray's latest NFL move has sparked fresh curiosity about his contract after the quarterback signed a new deal with the Minnesota Vikings following his release from the Arizona Cardinals.
The former first overall pick quarterback has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
The day after Murray's official release from the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent his first seven NFL seasons, the organization announced the signing on Thursday.
According to many reports, the agreement contains a no-tag clause that prevents the Vikings from franchising Murray after the 2026 season.
Read more: Kyler Murray celebrates Vikings stint with epic post; JJ McCarthy warned
Kyler Murray net worth
Murray’s net worth is widely estimated to be in the range of $40 million to $50 million, driven largely by his NFL salary, signing bonuses and endorsement deals.
In July 2022, the quarterback agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract agreement with the Cardinals. He was among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league at the time thanks to the deal, which included a $29 million signing bonus and about $160 million in guaranteed money.
Murray is now the tenth richest player in the NFL with a total value of $230.5 million. With an average annual value (AAV) of almost $46 million, the contract is barely outside the top 10 at the moment.
However, the quarterback was eventually cut by the Cardinals following several seasons characterized by injuries and uneven team performance. Because of the terms of his prior contract, Murray is still entitled to roughly $36.8 million in guaranteed money from the team despite that change.
Read more: Kyler Murray-Cardinals deal: How much does Arizona owe the new Vikings QB?
Vikings contract structure
The Vikings signed Murray to a one-year deal worth about $1.3 million, the league minimum for a veteran with more than seven seasons in the NFL.
The Average Annual Value for money will also remain 1.3 million.
ESPN called the deal cheap, citing the guaranteed $36.8 million that the Arizona Cardinals, Murray is set to receive.
The contract remains for one year because it is reasonable to assume that Murray will compete with McCarthy for Minnesota's starting quarterback position. After missing 2024 due to a knee injury, McCarthy had a difficult first full season in the professional ranks. He will begin his third season in 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More