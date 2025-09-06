LA Chargers injury report: Who's in, who's out for Chiefs game? Here's what we know

The Los Angeles Chargers are all set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in their first game of the season on Friday (September 5). The game is scheduled to be held at Corinthians Arena in São Paolo, Brazil, the first international game of this season. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available exclusively on YouTube for streaming. The Chargers will face the Kansas City Chiefs on September 5 in São Paulo, Brazil. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Chargers' injury report

Here is the full injury report of the Chargers, as dictated by their official website:

Najee Harris

Running back

Injury: Eye

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Elijah Molden

Safety

Injury: Knee

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

“The Chargers will have their full roster for Week 1. Game statuses were announced Thursday afternoon and the Bolts have no players on it,” states the official Chargers website. “Safety Elijah Molden (knee) and running back Najee Harris (eye) were both full participants at Thursday's walkthrough in São Paulo and came off the Injury Report. Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier Wednesday that he expects Harris to play in Week 1.”

“full #KCvsLAC game status,” the official Chargers handle posted on social media.

Fans react to Chargers' Injury Report

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the Chargers’ injury report in contrast to that of the Chiefs.

A user wrote on X, “Haven’t seen an injury report like this in years,” while a second user wrote, “Mentally prepared for the great first half and narrow 3 point defeat. Hope I’m wrong." A third user wrote, “Just a reminder there’s no bigger bitch move in football than leaving straight for a division rival."

“Hampton named starter over Najee for week 1” a fan revealed. Another fan hoped, “Make the most of this."

The Chargers will take over the Las Vegas Raiders in their next season outing on Monday (September 15).

